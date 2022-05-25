Abu Dhabi, UAE: One of the most popular presentations at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) this year has been by Ann Hiatt, the bestselling American author, Silicon Valley veteran and investor.

In her speech on the Youth Stage, she explained to the audience ways to take charge of their career with the right mindset. Sharing her personal experiences with her technology CEO mentors, such as Google’s Eric Schmidt, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer, her insightful speech emphasised her five leadership principles.

She said: “Be fearless, be humble, be influential, be curious, be balanced - these are the five principles I have found common working with some amazing super-performers in the technology world. I was lucky enough to join the team of dreamers, doers and fearless people - do the same.

“It is good to be relentless in pursuit of perfection, but one mustn’t be afraid to fail. Just start by saying yes. That is the secret to enriching your knowledge. Irrespective of how daunting a task may feel, you have to be curious if you want to be a leader. If you want to commit to a better tomorrow, say yes today.”

Referencing her bestselling book Bet on Yourself: Recognise, Own and Implement Breakthrough Opportunities, she told the audience they needed to ask themselves important questions.

“First, ask yourself what do you want to learn in the next step of your career? What skill do I want expertise in? Then seek out leaders who align with your vision and ask them to delegate their tasks to you,” she said.

“The next step is surrounding yourself with high-quality people that show you the kind of life you want to emulate. Lastly, disrupt yourself - take on the hard challenges and be proactive in knowing what you want in your life. Constantly stay updated with the latest trends and what the future of your industry looks like, and you’ll definitely futureproof your career.”

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 23rd to 29th May.

