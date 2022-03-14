The Colombia Pavilion is set to feature Cartagena city, the capital of Bolívar in Colombia, at ExpoDubai 2020 on March 16 and 17, 2022. Cartagena's participation at the Expo 2020 coincides with the country's vision to strengthen its tourism sector, reinforcing its position as an industrial, export and commercial hub.
Cartagena city, also known as Cartagena de Indias, is strategically located on the Caribbean Sea and in the center of the American continent. It’s Colombia’s only industrial city with a world-class port, the country’s main platform for foreign trade and the first tourist, holiday, and business local destination. Cartagena city connect to the world in a quick manner through a continuous land, air, maritime, and inland waterway connectivity flow.
Cartagena is the country's export platform and the gateway to trade with the Americas. It is expected to achieve the relocation of companies and add value to their processes, bringing them closer to their objectives and the conquest of international markets and contribute to the reactivation and economic revitalization of sectors, generating jobs and opportunities for the territory.
The Expo 2020 will provide visitors an opportunity to learn more about Cartagena's history, culture, historical sites, logistic and Industrial sector, quality of life and connectivity, increasing awareness of Colombia's tourism and investment potential. The international platform has provided Colombia with an opportunity to showcase its diverse regions as well as their investment potential, resulting in several Colombian businesses visiting the event to pursue potential business partnerships and investment opportunities.
