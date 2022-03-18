Al AIN: The Special Education Department Child and Family Lab- College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University has organized a workshop “Read and Ascend” within the activities of the Reading Month, which addressed several topics such as dyslexia, tactile intelligence, and the relationship between reading and writing, presented by the college professors and specialists.

This workshop comes in interaction with the Reading Month, linking reading with people of determination, introducing the difficulties that people of determination face in reading, how to find solutions to these difficulties, and motivating them to participate in reading activities.

Dr. Ashraf Mustafa - Lecturer at the Department of Special Education - gave his presentation: "Determination, Reading and Ambition" on the different reading methods for students of determination, such as the visually impaired, through the "Braille" method and tactile methods. He provided a practical guide on methods of using tactile methods to obtain knowledge and information. Dr. Ashraf also presented procedural practices that illustrate reading difficulties faced by students with dyslexia, as well as the relationship between reading and writing and the need for teachers to support students to develop reading and writing skills.

Dr. Maxwell Opoko - Assistant Professor in the Department of Special Education - gave his presentation: "My Head and My Hand" about the relationship between reading and writing. He discussed the processes involved in reading and their relationship to writing. Dr. Maxwell also emphasized the need for teachers to support students to develop reading and writing skills at the same time.

Siham Tim - the senior specialist in the Special Education Lab - discussed a lot of information about dyslexia, its definition and indicators and remedial interventions. She also reviewed interactive activities with the aim of providing students with practical experiences in dealing with dyslexia cases.