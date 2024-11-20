The annual event will provide insights into innovative practices and advancements in complex patient care.

The conference, held under the theme ‘Advancing Nursing Excellence’ is taking place at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow (November 20-21)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is honored to host its first Annual Nursing Conference in Abu Dhabi. This landmark event, commencing today, aims to advance nursing practices, enhance professional development, and celebrate nursing excellence in the region. With the theme, ‘Advancing Nursing Excellence’, the conference will bring together nursing professionals from around the globe to explore the latest advancements in complex patient care and innovative nursing practices, underscoring Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to elevating nursing as a key pillar in healthcare.

The two-day conference, led by the Nursing Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, marks a pivotal milestone in the UAE’s healthcare landscape. The conference will provide nurses from various backgrounds—registered nurses, nurse practitioners, midwives, and clinical specialists—the opportunity to expand their professional skills, connect with international experts, and gain American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) contact hours, all in the pursuit of excellence in patient care. Through an engaging agenda, attendees will hear from inspiring local and international speakers on topics that reflect the core of modern nursing, including innovative practices, complex patient care, ethical considerations, leadership, and technology in healthcare.

Commenting on the value this conference brings to Abu Dhabi, H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of M42, said: “We are honored to have our first Nursing Conference under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, as this reflects the level of impact nursing practices have on elevating the healthcare ecosystem. It is imperative to build this platform to bring stakeholders together to address challenges and outline opportunities that can drive innovation in the delivery of care further.”

Highlighting the critical role of nursing within the healthcare system, Dr.George Haber, CEO, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: "Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, and at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are committed to their growth, empowerment, and leadership. This conference reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching nursing practices, fostering learning and mentorship, and ultimately enhancing patient care across the UAE and beyond.”

Echoing the sentiment and emphasizing on the significance of professional development in nursing, Beth Govero, Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: "As nurses, we are at the heart of patient care, facing diverse challenges each day that demand continuous learning and adaptability. This conference is designed to empower nursing professionals with the skills, insights, and global best practices that can directly impact patient outcomes. By bringing together nursing leaders and innovators, our goal is to inspire, elevate, and unify the nursing community, fostering an environment where every nurse feels equipped to lead and transform healthcare here in the UAE and beyond."

The conference will offer dynamic seminars and panel discussions led by internationally renowned speakers. Highlights include presentations by Meredith Foxx, Executive Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Health System, Ohio, USA, and Nancy Albert, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing Research and Innovation, Cleveland Clinic Health System, Ohio, USA. They will be joined by regional experts such as John Tote, Executive Director for Inpatient & Emergency Services and Patient Logistics, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; and Zeina Kassem, Nursing Director for Oncology and Transplant Programs at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The distinguished panel of guest speakers will also include Dr. Fatima Al Rifai, Member of the International Council of Nurses' Board of Directors, and Dr. Lisa Pratt, Director and Chief Academic Officer at Fatima College of Health Sciences, UAE.

With its theme focused on innovation and complex nursing care, this conference is open to all nursing professionals dedicated to the future of healthcare. The event promises an inspiring setting for career growth, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, solidifying the essential role of nurses in shaping healthcare outcomes. By bringing diverse voices and expertise, the conference aims to inspire meaningful dialogue that enhances nursing practices and elevates standards of care across the region.

