Classera, the leading edtech company in the region, has acquired Solutions Expert for Information Technology, the most prominent company specializing in ERP systems for education in the Middle East with more than twenty years of experience.

The signing ceremony took place during the largest tech conference in the world, "LEAP 2024", held in Riyadh, in the presence of Mr. Ibrahem AlNasser, Deputy Minister of Future Jobs and Capabilities.

This agreement comes as part of Classera's ambitious plan to expand globally into emerging markets and provide a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem for educational and training institutions. It solidifies Classera's position as a leader in Ed-Tech in emerging markets worldwide.

Classera, currently serving over 40 countries worldwide in the education and training sector, aims to provide a holistic technological environment to help educational and training institutions achieve their full potential through the latest technology and learning super platform LSP.

By integrating with Classera, educational institutions will be able to manage all their financial and administrative operations, including human resources, logistics services, exam management, student admission systems, sales, purchases, and inventory tracking, seamlessly and fully integrated with the educational system provided by Classera.

Established in Silicon Valley with entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia, Classera has focused on global emerging markets with leading entities in Saudi Unicorns program. Thanks to its successful journey, Sanabil for Investment, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and a group of global funds have invested in Classera.

The edtech leader has received top global awards in educational technology and holds the largest market share in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Almadani, Founder and Chairman of Classera, said: "We are pleased to announce this strategic acquisition which represents a golden opportunity to enhance our leadership in digital education and provide quality through integrated technological solutions. Our focus is to meet the needs of various education and training sectors under one umbrella, Learning Super Platform LSP".

“We affirm our commitment to supporting and developing educational and training capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and contributing to supporting the national economy, to actively participate in attainting the goals of our beloved Kingdom's Vision 2030,” Almadani added.

Likewise, Odeh bin Mohammed Al-Juhani, Chairman of Solutions Expert for Information Technology, expressed his satisfaction, stating: "We are thrilled about Classera's acquisition of Solutions Expert for Information Technology. With a range of cutting-edge digital solutions, we are poised to expand within the Kingdom and beyond. Additionally, as a Saudi national company, we are committed to bolstering the development of educational institutions across various domains."

"This acquisition allows us to merge with a global company which is the largest in the region, supported by major global funds, to elevate our services, solutions, and customer support worldwide. All that aligns with Vision 2030, and our objectives to expand into new geographical areas, benefiting from Classera's solutions in many countries around the world,” Al-Juhani added.

The Classsera new acquisition emphasizes the growth of the educational technology sector in the Middle East, especially in KSA. It presents unparalleled opportunities for institutions, investors, and entrepreneurs within this pivotal and nuanced sector, promising a bright future for both the national economy and the education and training landscape in the Kingdom.

