Brazzaville, Republic of Congo: The Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo and AME Trade Ltd are proud to officially announce the 5th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on Hydrocarbons in Congo, CIEHC 2022, which will be held from November 30 to December 2, 2022 at the Kintélé Brazzaville International Conference Center in Congo.

The CIEHC is the meeting place for the Congolese hydrocarbons industry with the government to share and discuss the future of the national oil and gas industry. The theme of CIEHC 2022 is “Energy transition in Congo: opportunities and challenges” After the double shock of the global health pandemic and the fall in crude oil prices, now under the leadership of HE Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua , Minister of Hydrocarbons, the CIEHC will take place in the context of improving economic conditions and industry market. The CIEHC is the unparalleled established regional and international event and one of the most important meeting platforms for the hydrocarbon industry in the Gulf of Guinea region.

Thanks to numerous projects and an attractive regulatory framework, the Republic of Congo has become the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa and the President of OPEC for 2022. The Congolese government is now making it a point of honor to use its hydrocarbon resources as a catalyst for expanding energy sector diversification and associated socio-economic growth.

With more than 700 participants welcomed during the last edition, the CIEHC is undoubtedly the largest gathering of oil and gas industry professionals in Central Africa. The conference brings together key stakeholders and policy makers from the Congolese oil and gas industry and beyond: 78% of participants at the 4th edition of the CIEHC were in senior management and exercised decision-making powers. With a 3-day trade show, industry awards, technical workshops, attendees will have the unique opportunity to showcase their projects and services to key players in the oil and gas industry in Congo.

