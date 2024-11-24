Al Ain, UAE– The 15th edition of Al Ain Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has recorded a significant turnout from visitors of all ages with a wide range of interests, purchasing books on various topics from a selection of 100,000 titles offered by 200 exhibitors.

Children’s books topped the list of the most popular genres among visitors to the festival, held at Al Ain Square – Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, followed by general knowledge books, and then literary works, which attracted fans of international novels and translated books. This strong interest reflects the community’s eagerness to benefit from the event’s offerings, which aim to promote a culture of reading and knowledge in an environment that blends entertainment and learning.

Children’s and young adult books were particularly popular among families, with parents noting that the festival provides an excellent opportunity to foster a love of reading in their children, offering illustrated stories and interactive books supported by technology, designed to promote moral and social values.

For their part, the participating publishers asserted there is a growing awareness about the importance of investing in children’s education and nurturing their imagination and creativity.

General knowledge books ranked second among the most popular at Al Ain Book Festival, attracting a large number of visitors eager to expand their intellectual horizons in various fields, including science, history, philosophy, and global cultures. These books offered a rich source of knowledge and learning, offering readers the opportunity to explore new topics that spark curiosity and open doors to discovery.

Novels were also among the most popular categories, where both international and translated works received widespread interest from literature enthusiasts eager to explore new worlds and innovative ideas. Novels stood out in that regard for addressing profound human issues that reflect the life and spiritual experiences of diverse communities.

Notably, there was a particular interest in works that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, allowing readers to immerse themselves in diverse experiences from around the world.

In addition to these prominent categories, specialised books attracted significant interest from the Al Ain Book Festival audience, including books on art, languages, religion, social sciences, philosophy, and the history and heritage of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. Sports books, biographies, and hobbies were also popular among various visitor groups, reflecting the festival’s cultural diversity and its ability to meet the diverse tastes and preferences of its audience.

About Al Ain Book Festival

Founded in 2009, Al Ain Book Festival – formerly known as Al Ain Book Fair – celebrates Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and creatives, past and present. Rebranded in 2022, the Festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and delivers a diverse programme that aims to foster a culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture, and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, film, art, and music.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks; enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language; promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding locally and internationally; and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation, and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, qualified human capital, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions from its base in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.