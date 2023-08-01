Oman: Olive enthusiasts will rejoice at the second annual Al Jabal Al Akhdar Olive Harvest Festival coming to the Green Mountain this September. Following the success of the inaugural event in 2022, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort is delighted to once again present this celebration of the region’s bounty, in partnership with local olive farmers and olive oil producers.

Al Jabal Al Akhdar, also called the Green Mountain, is known as one of the most fertile areas of Oman. Its ancient falaj irrigation system and picturesque farms have helped roses bloom and the growth of pomegranates and apricots for hundreds of years.

Seeking to reap the benefits of this rich landscape, around ten years ago local farmers decided to plant olive trees. A triumphant harvest the following year rewarded their efforts, and ever since olive trees have delivered a fruitful crop annually.

The Olive Harvest Festival at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort will take place from 21 – 23 September 2023, providing guests with a daily schedule of events with olives as the main star. From cooking demonstrations to storytelling with a Local Guru, guests of all ages can enjoy a full programme. Guests can join in the olive harvesting – a fulfilling activity for the whole family. The harvest is a great way to work up an appetite before sampling the best olives in a variety of dishes made by the team of chefs at the resort.

There will also be the opportunity to visit the local olive oil factory where olives are pressed. Visitors can view the entire process of extracting the oil and preparing this healthy liquid, which provides both a fascinating and enjoyable experience for people of all ages.

Throughout the month of September, which is officially harvest season, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar will feature special dishes showcasing the local olives and olive oil at Bella Vista, its contemporary Mediterranean restaurant located on the canyon edge with spectacular views. The menu will include delicacies such as seared cod with olive tapenade and ricotta-stuffed olives. Anantara Spa will also incorporate the super ingredient in a selection of its pampering therapies.

“At Anantara, we understand that our guests like to connect with the destination through immersive experiences. It is our pleasure to partner with local individuals and companies to highlight the wonders of Al Jabal Al Akhdar,” remarks Maren Kuehl, General Manager of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort. “We are proud to offer our guests an opportunity to learn more about the region, its unique features and produce.”

