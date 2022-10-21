BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- On October 19, 2022, ‘China-Middle East and North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 2022’ was held online successfully. The Expo aims to help foreign trade enterprises to expand international markets, promote better connectivity between domestic and international markets, seize the important window period of economic recovery. The expo which is being held online from October 19 to 28 bring together over 1,000 enterprises and 10,000+ buyers and visitors from China and overseas.

During the Expo, 6 online matchmakings that focuses on different industries will be held, covering the Capacity Cooperation, Agriculture and Food, Home Decoration and Building Materials, Textiles and Clothing, Smart Cities and Hotel Supplies, Participations from domestic and foreign government departments, professional institutions, industry experts and leading enterprises to communicate online.

The first matchmaking ‘Capacity Cooperation’ was a resounding success. Representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Egypt, MBG UAE Branch, Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, China Railway Science & Industry Group Co., Ltd. attended the meeting online and delivered speeches. Dozens of enterprises from China have communicated with professional buyers from MENA.

Dr. Ali Khaled, Head of Egyptian International Trade from the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Egypt noted that over the past decade, Egypt and China has formed an ever-deeper ties. Over the years, both parties cooperated closely to advance the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Cairo takes China as a critical partner in the development of the Egyptian economy.

Mr. Mahmood Badri,CEO of MBG

Mahmood Badri pointed out that the UAE is strengthening relationships with strategic global allies. The UAE’s non-oil economy represents more than 72% of its GDP. Its logistics network extends to 400 global cities. The CEPA model is central to its efforts to stimulate long-term, sustainable economic growth and cement UAE’s position as a global economic hub.

Mr. Miao Fei Minister of Investment Promotion Department

Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company

Mr. Miao Fei highlighted in his speech that trade exchanges between China and the Middle East and North Africa have increased year by year. The China-Arab production Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Park is a model of cooperation between the two sides and one of the most important projects of the "The Belt and Road" initiative.

Mr. Felix Hu, Deputy General Manager of Asian & Africa Reg of China Railway Science & Industry Group Co., Ltd said CRSIC is affiliated to China Railway Corporation, one of the world's top 500 enterprises. It is a new industrial group integrating scientific research and design, industrial manufacturing, engineering construction and installation, and logistics. The company's products have entered the Middle East and North Africa market, and the company will continue to deepen its existing market channels and continue to lay out the "the Belt and Road Initiative".

After the conference, more than 20 well-known exhibitors within the industry met and negotiated with professional buyers and potential business partners and achieved remarkable results.

The Expo is sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and co-organized by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and MIE Groups. It’s held on the online platform "GTW" (Global Trade Week).

-Ends-

For further information, please visit the Expo website at: https://bit.ly/3TjWvUv

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Noel Puno

noel.puno@mie.ae