Held under the patronage of H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE

The event aimed at demonstrating the support of France to the UAE, on the way to COP28 and at strengthening the business links between both countries.

Keynote speech of H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi - UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Mariam Almheiri - Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the United Arab Emirates, and H.E. Olivier Becht - Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CCI France UAE organized the second edition of its UAE-France Business Days under the theme of “Engage and Accelerate – on the path to COP28”. The event took place online on June 21st and in-person on June 22nd, 2023, and brought together more than 60 experts and 350 attendees and key stakeholders from SMEs and MNCs from the local and French business communities. The UAE-France Business Days aimed at demonstrating the support of France to the United Arab Emirates on the way to COP28 UAE and strengthening the business relationships between the two countries, by bringing together high-profile speakers from various organizations, industry leaders, experts and entrepreneurs sharing their insights and expertise during interactive panel discussions and crossed interviews. They highlighted some hands-on business cases to tackle the urgent need for decarbonization in order to address climate change and achieve a sustainable future.

The event gathered local and French officials, such as, HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi - UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, HE Mariam Almheiri - Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the United Arab Emirates and H.E. Olivier Becht - Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, that reminded the strong business cooperation between France and the UAE in key areas through their online participation. COP28 UAE representatives were also part of a dedicated panel to raise the country’s ambition in this critical decade for climate action, being the pioneering country in its region to ratify the Paris Agreement and the first to pledge comprehensive emission reductions as well as the first to announce a Net Zero strategy by 2050. Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of France to Dubai & northern emirates, speaking at the event stated “The United Arab Emirates and France are at the forefront of fostering sustainable development and fighting climate change. Together, France and the UAE are forging new paths, investing in renewable energy sources, promoting green technologies, and implementing sustainable policies for a better world. By many ways, our French business community already demonstrates its involvement in ESG objectives in the UAE.”

While both countries nurture longstanding trade relations, this event serves to deepen the economic partnership between the two nations. Noteworthy panel discussions held during the UAE-France Business Days encompassed strategies for managing carbon emissions to achieve Net Zero Carbon capture, addressing the UAE and France's pursuit of greener energy solutions. The panels also explored the importance of environmental initiatives and sustainability practices across various sectors such as the food industry, sustainable hospitality, green finance and cleantech. Key aspects covered the integration of financial models that prioritize sustainability and measures to enhance the ESG agenda. The conference also aimed to address the relevance of ESG principles in the context of international business transactions. Overall, the event provided valuable insights into promoting environmental responsibility and sustainable practices, contributing to the growth of the UAE-French commercial cooperation. The event was organized by CCI France UAE, member of the CCIFI Network (French Chambers of Commerce Abroad). President of CCI France UAE, Geoffroy Bunetel stated “This event showcased the shared commitment of the UAE and France towards sustainability and provided an excellent opportunity for businesses to come together, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that contribute to a greener and more socially responsible future. We are delighted with the overwhelming response and participation we received at the UAE-France Business Days on the road to COP 28”.

Sponsors and success partners of the event – included Diamond Sponsors: Schneider Electric and TotalEnergies, Gold Sponsors: Bel, Engie, MBG, Michelin and SLB and Silver Sponsors: Atos, FAB, Saint-Gobain and Veolia – highlighted their long-standing experience and their respective activities in green transition during the whole event, through interventions in panel discussions, interviews, and keynote speeches to provide with practical solutions in achieving the sustainable development agenda.

About CCI France UAE

CCI FRANCE UAE is a private organization under local law, result of the strategic alliance between the French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates and the French Business Group Abu Dhabi. CCI FRANCE UAE represents a community of more than 500 members, from SMEs and multinationals. With more than thirty years of experience in the UAE, CCI FRANCE UAE's main missions are to:

Strengthen and promote Franco-Emirates relations, through its privileged relationships with local governmental entities.

Support French-based companies in their set-up and business development in the UAE. • Animate French and Francophile companies by offering networking opportunities, sectorial and functional events with high added value.

Promote member companies within the business community in the UAE. CCI France UAE is member of the CCI France International network which includes 119 chambers in 94 countries. Today, CCI France UAE represents the largest French, Francophone, and Francophile business community in the Middle East.

For more information visit