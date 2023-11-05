Cairo: Cairo Festival City (CFC) is proud to announce the spectacular unveiling of Egypt's very first Exotic Cars Show Event. This event provides an exceptional platform showcasing the diversity of Egypt's automotive scene. Simultaneously, it forges connections between potential customers and automobile brands and dealerships, offering a fantastic opportunity for both car enthusiasts and industry insiders.

During the event, attendees can look forward to a thrilling start to their day with a breathtaking car ride around the picturesque CFC grounds, beautifully captured by a drone. Additionally, for those seeking some friendly competition, there's the exciting "best performance, modified, fastest" voting contest with the opportunity to win fantastic prizes. These activities, along with live entertainment, are set to keep the excitement alive throughout the event.

Cairo Festival City's exceptional lifestyle and amenities have consistently captivated the world’s attention, establishing it as a paragon of integrated mixed-use community living. Within this thriving urban oasis, hosting the Exotic Car Show represents the perfect synergy, making it the ideal destination for an event that mirrors CFC commitment to luxury, culture, innovation, and diversity.

The event combines the allure of 10 top exotic car dealers’ with community gatherings, featuring a star-studded guest list including Tamer Beshir, Mahmoud Khairy, and Mohamed Hamdy. This unique affair offers much more than just car exhibitions; it promises high-energy entertainment, thrilling competitions, engaging activities, gourmet cuisine, and more. The main attraction is an extraordinary car show with a bold theme, uniting exotic car enthusiasts and owners for a truly unique experience.

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.