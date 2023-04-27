Dubai: CABSAT 2023, the flagship event for content creation, production, distribution, digital media, and satellite communication will highlight the latest trends and explore innovation and new technologies poised to transform the future of live media and the entertainment sector.

The annual gathering, which is being held from May 16 to 18, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will assemble major national and international production and broadcast market players; experts, thought leaders, business owners and distributors from around the world, showcasing their innovative technologies and concepts.

The 29th edition of CABSAT comes at a time of positive growth in the industry, with the Middle East’s media and entertainment market projected to grow by 7.4 per cent CAGR between 2021 and 2026 to reach USD 47 billion[i]. To foster enterprises with a high potential for economic expansion and job creation, governments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have shown significant support for the entertainment industry.

Against this backdrop, the three-day exhibition will provide an ideal platform for industry experts and leaders from the community of producers, directors, broadcast technology, channel distributors, content publishers and more, to share best practices and discover the latest innovative production and broadcast technologies that have the potential to further boost the entertainment market in the MENA region.

Amongst exhibitors at the show will be Ofir Benovici, Chief Executive Officer of the Turkish production company, Zero Density. He said: “As a pioneer in virtual studio, AR, XR, and real-time graphics, we aim to revolutionise the broadcast, live events, and e-sports sectors by implementing cutting-edge technologies. Our virtual studio solutions, including the Unreal Engine Native platform, Reality Engine, which features a real-time compositing system and its built-in keying technology, Reality Keyer, have been employed by some of the biggest companies worldwide for major events ranging from the Olympics to the FIFA World Cup. Through CABSAT, which provides an excellent platform to present our cutting-edge solutions, we intend to boost our network and reshape the future of the regional broadcast sector. In addition, we seek to explore new possibilities for growth in the industry.”

Addressing the mega technology trends, the broadcasting industry has latterly become more reliant on Video on Demand (VOD). By the end of 2023, it is anticipated that the VOD sector will generate USD 174.80 million in revenue, which will expand at an annual rate of 5.04 per cent to reach a projected market volume of USD 215.7 million by 2027. With a market volume of USD 157.10 million in 2023, Video Streaming (SVoD) is considered to have the biggest potential.[ii] Currently, the most lucrative monetisation strategy is SVoD, which makes up the largest portion of the OTT (over-the-top) industry. As the broadcast television industry is evolving, and it must adapt to stay relevant by shifting from being a TV broadcaster to an all-encompassing broadcaster.

Pavel Potuzak, CEO of Aveco, said: “CABSAT provides the perfect opportunity to assemble the entertainment and media communities from around the MEASA region under one roof to highlight the most recent technological breakthroughs and innovations in creating the next generation of content. We are thrilled to be a part of this landmark event, with Harmonic the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services at our booth, and to share our recent developments and technologies in the field of broadcasting. Our host of solutions are targeted at transforming the broadcasting sector, including studio production automation from designing to delivery, media asset management, master control automation, automated playout, among others. Aveco’s technologies and solutions are used by more than 300 broadcasters in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa to modernise and simplify their processes.”

Bringing together stalwarts of content creation and broadcast sectors with up-and-coming disruptors presenting the latest advances from the industry, the 29th edition of CABSAT is on course to drive the industry’s transformation through its well-established position as a major business, innovation, and knowledge exchange platform in the media and entertainment sector.

