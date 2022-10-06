Dubai, UAE: in5, an enabling platform by TECOM Group PJSC for start-ups in tech, design and media, is bringing seven of its top tech start-ups to GITEX Global 2022, which runs from 10-14 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The short-listed start-up, which include businesses advancing cloud-based workflow automation, consumer electronic subscriptions, media streaming and targeting services and more, represent the scope of in5’s entrepreneurial community.

The incubator will bring its nearly decade-long experience to the event with the aim of promote innovation, develop talent, facilitate business growth. Since its inception, in5 has incubated more than 500 businesses, a quarter of which are owned and operated by female entrepreneurs, nearly twice as high as the regional average of women-owned SMEs, according to the World Bank.

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President – Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City, said: "Dubai has established a globally competitive business environment and become a desirable location for talent, entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the world. World-class infrastructure, advanced business policies, and a supportive atmosphere increase the emirate's attractiveness to founders, creatives and independent thinkers around the world.

“In a city building its entrepreneurial legacy with start-ups like Careem and Souk.com, we hope to contribute by identifying and providing promising businesses and talent from different sectors a platform where they can learn from experts, fine-tune their products, collaborate and thrive. GITEX 2022 is an opportunity for us to amplify select founders before a wider audience, and demonstrate the level of talent and innovation available in our incubator and the wider city.”

Meet the 7 homegrown in5 start-ups showcasing at GITEX 2022:

Beezr

A cloud-based no-code SaaS application, Beezr enables business users to build internal systems and automate workflows fast using no-code technology.

Expin

Expin is the top platform for marketing campaigns, bartering, and gifting. By helping customers identify the right influencers, data, and influencer tools, Expin helps users execute and scale up influencer marketing campaigns.

HUMD

HUMD offers a platform for printing businesses in the UAE to collaborate and partner with the start-up to reach a bigger audience. Printing businesses can list their goods and services with zero investment for set-up and marketing.

LivLyt

LivLyt is a cutting-edge consumer electronics and technology subscription business that allows users to rent the newest technology on demand and receive free delivery with a mission to make great tech accessible for everyone.

PeriCare

PeriCare creates elegant nursing rooms for mothers who are always on the move. Their comfortable pods are private, secure, and hygienic, in addition to being designed and built by mothers.

VeeHive

VeeHive is a media streaming and commerce network that links businesses and brands to their customers. By generating value for individuals through content, prizes, and networks, VeeHive assists businesses in delivering an experience that fosters interpersonal connections.

ViewIT

ViewIT is an all-inclusive real estate solution that combines the customer and agent journeys into a one, seamless experience. ViewIT's patented technology is used by agents to post customized listings.

in5 aims to contribute to Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering a robust business set-up framework, expert-led mentorship and advisory, and opportunities to meet potential investors and partners. A cutting-edge prototyping lab and fashion lab, and a suite of industry-standard media and content creation studios are just a few of the creative facilities that in5 offers entrepreneurs and members.

