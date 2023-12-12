​​​Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently welcomed a group of high school students from the American United School of Kuwait (AUS) at the Bank’s head office, where the students were guided on a comprehensive tour that introduced them to Burgan’s different departments and functions. This visit comes under Burgan Bank’s far-reaching social responsibility program and its commitment to inspiring Kuwait’s young, bright talents.

In light of the AUS visit, Ms. Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Senior Manager - Corporate and CSR Communications at Burgan Bank, said: “We were truly delighted by the AUS visit and we are very proud of all the brilliant students who showed great interest in and curiosity about the banking industry and how it works. Today’s young adults are a lot more exposed to the different services offered by the banking industry, especially when it comes to online payments, and it is very important that they are educated about how these financial services and technologies work.”

The visit was conducted with the primary aim of simplifying the banking world for the youthful students, many of whom will be choosing their undergraduate fields of study in the coming months. Burgan representatives from each unit explained to the visitors how their work reflects on the students’ day-to-day lives and how each new product and service responds to a new rising need in the market.

The tour also served as an extension of Burgan’s continued support for the “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya) banking awareness campaign, which continues to run for its third consecutive year under the patronage of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), in partnership with all Kuwaiti banks. As part of its efforts to extend the Diraya messages as far and wide as possible across the different circles of the community, Burgan Bank proudly hosts young visitors from different educational institutions to ensure that they are equipped with vital banking and financial awareness at a young age.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank spares no effort to guide students and young professional talents along their journeys through its committed presence at many employment fairs across Kuwait. The Bank also invests in human capital development through a range of programs, including Ro2ya, Entelaqah, and Innovation Lab, which aim to encourage exceptional talents to dream bigger and aim higher with the support of the Bank.

