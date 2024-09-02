Riyadh: Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming "Fintech 24" International Financial Technology Conference, scheduled for September 3-5, 2024, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. The sponsorship aims to enhance customer experience and improve service quality through the latest financial innovations in the health insurance sector. This aligns with Bupa Arabia's ongoing commitment to offering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

Organized by "Fintech Saudi" and "Tahaluf," a joint venture between "Informa Global" and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, along with the Events Investment Fund, "Fintech 24" is a premier event in financial technology. The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of global speakers and experts discussing the latest trends and innovations in financial technology, with contributions from key Saudi entities such as the Financial Sector Development Program, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the Capital Market Authority, and the Saudi Insurance Authority.

Bupa Arabia's involvement in the conference is part of its ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation in the health insurance sector, in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The company aims to transform its services by adopting advanced technologies that enhance service quality and efficiency while boosting customer satisfaction. Bupa Arabia remains committed to its leadership role in shaping the future of financial technology and digital transformation in the Kingdom, and it continues to support innovation and the development of advanced digital financial solutions.

Digital Future

Ali Sheneamer, Chief Business Development Officer at Bupa Arabia, expressed pride in participating in the "Fintech 24" conference, highlighting its significance in enhancing the Kingdom’s position in the global financial sector. He said: "This conference, being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, represents an opportunity to enhance the Kingdom's position in the global financial sector. It contributes to the development of innovative solutions that foster the growth of this sector in light of the increasing reliance on financial technologies. Our participation as a Gold Sponsor in Fintech 24 reflects our commitment to shaping the future of the financial sector and enhancing the Kingdom's global standing in the financial technology sector, in line with Vision 2030."

Sheneamer added, "At Bupa Arabia, we strive to enrich the health experience of customers in the Kingdom, believing in the importance of quickly adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape in the markets. This is demonstrated through our diverse digital services that facilitate customer access to our services anytime and from anywhere. We are committed to promoting and spreading a culture of health and prevention, as well as adopting a healthy lifestyle for individuals and families through various community programs and initiatives."

Digital Clinic

During "Fintech 24", Bupa Arabia will showcase a range of its digital services, including Bupa Digital Clinics, the Bupa App, and the "Bupa Connected Care Program" program. The Bupa App is considered as one of the leading digital health platforms in the Kingdom, having recorded around 22 million transactions. It boasts a high rating of 4.4 on the App Store and features an easy and comprehensive user interface, with a 98% digital adoption rate for claims processing among customers, and a demand for digital healthcare services reaching 59%.

Bupa Arabia is one of the first insurance companies to embrace digitization, having established a dedicated digital transformation department in 2018 to provide a range of digital solutions and services to over 3 million customers. These services include a digital clinic for effectively managing health needs, such as scheduling appointments, providing access to doctors from various specialties around the clock through telemedicine, managing pre-approvals, offering home-based lab tests, ordering and delivering medications, all as part of home care services to enhance customer convenience.

Comprehensive Care

Bupa Arabia continues to innovate through its Healthcare program, which aims to provide comprehensive care to customers using advanced digital solutions. The program focuses on enhancing member engagement through AI-powered, data-driven technologies, enabling doctors and patients to improve the healthcare experience. It covers all stages of healthcare, from contacting a Bupa doctor to receiving medication wherever the customer is, ensuring a strong alignment between customers and Bupa Arabia.

Ali Sheneamer emphasized that the company's goal is to empower customers through healthcare programs, stating: "We offer personalized treatment plans and lifestyle guidance, all of which can be easily accessed through the Bupa app. Our mission is to help customers lead healthy lives by meeting a wide range of needs, from managing chronic diseases to providing maternity and childcare."

"Bupa Connected Care Program" relies on several key pillars, including proactive enrollment of customers in the healthcare program, providing a dedicated coordinator to assist clients in creating treatment plans, reminding them of appointments, and renewing prescriptions. The program also includes a specialized medical team of more than 25 Saudi doctors who are among the best in various specialties and oversee the client’s condition. In cases where personal tests are needed, the client is referred to one of the best hospitals in the region.

An Innovative Platform

The "Fintech 24" conference will feature a diverse range of platforms focused on learning and collaboration, bringing together industry leaders and over 200 expert speakers to discuss critical issues in the financial sector, including infrastructure provision, customer service, and the evolution of financial technologies. The conference will include four platforms offering a variety of programs, such as keynote speeches, panel discussions, and roundtable dialogues. Additionally, there will be dedicated areas for investment, startups, technology, and academia.

Experts and specialists will cover a wide range of topics, including governance, regulation, interoperability between different payment systems, investment, and redefining the financial services landscape. There will also be discussions on artificial intelligence and machine learning in financial operations, contactless payments, cybersecurity, green finance, embedded finance, smart contracts, and financial inclusion.

The Future of Investment

Among the key sessions at the conference, Ali Sheneamer, the Chief Business Development Officer at Bupa Arabia, will participate in a panel discussion titled "The Human Touch vs. Algorithmic Precision: The Future of Investment Management," to be held on the first day of the conference. The session will address a range of issues related to modern investment technologies, with a focus on how to integrate the human element with artificial intelligence to achieve better investment outcomes.

This session will also feature a group of international experts, including Charles-Henry Monchau, Chief Investment Officer and member of the Executive Committee at the Syz Group; Mehdi Fichtali, Founder and CEO of FinMaze; and Amy Oldenburg, Head of Emerging Markets Equities at Morgan Stanley. These experts will share their insights on how to effectively balance human capabilities with advanced technology to achieve the best results in investment.