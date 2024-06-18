Dubai, UAE: At the prestigious Middle East Events Show (MEES) 2024, Buildup proudly received the award for "Best Stand Design & Build." The accolade was awarded for their outstanding project executed for Tawazun at the 2023 IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Buildup, a leading company specializing in event management, exhibition solutions, and brand experience, was also the platinum sponsor of the event.

Ziad Ghaloul*, the founder and CEO of Buildup, expressed his delight upon receiving the award, stating, "We are honored to receive this award, which acknowledges our expertise and dedication to meeting our clients' expectations with the highest standards of quality." He added, "This achievement is a result of meticulous and continuous work, the efforts of our integrated teams, and the trust of our clients, whom we always consider as partners in success." Ghaloul highlighted that the award-winning project spanned 2,600 square meters and was designed to the highest quality standards.

Ghaloul also expressed his gratitude for being selected as part of the judging panel, which comprised 31 experts in the exhibitions and events field in the Middle East. The panel evaluated the submitted projects using a well-designed methodology with specific criteria tailored to each category.

He emphasized that Buildup's participation this year was notable for its innovative approaches in brand experience. Their unique stand design featured an engaging visual experience and an interactive activation stand for visitors. As the platinum sponsor, Buildup reinforced its belief in the importance of these events for highlighting corporate brands and providing opportunities for networking, showcasing experiences, and exchanging knowledge.

In conclusion, Ghaloul praised Dubai's leading role in the global events and exhibition industry, attributing its success to its strategic location, infrastructure, and innovative approach. He stated that such events reflect Dubai's commitment to lasting excellence and its status as a global hub for business and knowledge exchange.

The Middle East Events Exhibition, held on June 12 and 13, 2024, in Madinat Jumeirah, was organized by Informa Middle East and featured over 50 specialized companies. The event awarded 28 prizes covering all aspects of the events sector and discussed key topics such as the growth of the exhibitions and events sector, integrating sustainability into planning and execution, and the importance of venue selection for a unique experience. The role of digitization and artificial intelligence in event organization, as well as the role of governments in industry development, were also highlighted.

It is worth noting that Buildup previously won the "Best Temporary Venue or Structure" award at MEES 2023 for the Tawazun chalet at IDEX, reflecting their commitment to excellence. Recently, Buildup designed and executed the Saudi Tourism Authority stand at the 2024 Arabian Travel Market, winning the "Best Stand For Doing Business" award. They also organized the "Made in the UAE" event, including the opening ceremony, main conference, and accompanying conferences, workshops, and award ceremony, showcasing their distinctive contributions in designing and executing all sections and stands of the latest forum edition.

Buildup for Events Management, Exhibition Solutions, and Brand Experience has established itself as a benchmark of professional trust and craftsmanship in its field. The company applies the highest standards of quality and sustainability, following a consistent approach that aligns with regional government visions to achieve excellence in organization, design, and execution. With over 16 years of outstanding achievements, Buildup proudly celebrates its excellence and numerous prestigious awards.

For more information, please visit [Buildup's website](https://buildup.ae).