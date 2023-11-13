The theme aligns with the British Council’s sustainability priority, promoting responses to global environmental challenges through arts and culture.

Doha – British Council Qatar is pleased to announce the final programme and theme of the 2023 Qatar-UK Festival, which will take place 20-26 November at the Horticultural Expo 2023, M7, and the British Council.

The Qatar-UK Festival 2023 this year in its 8th edition, is an annual festival that highlights and fosters the importance of the UK-Qatar relationship underscores the UK’s culture, and creates new opportunities for artistic and social collaboration.

This year’s theme is “Sustainability and Communities”, aligning with the British Council’s sustainability priorities, promoting responses to global environmental challenges through arts and culture. The programme once again sees performances by leading UK and Qatari artists who will engage audiences through an impactful textile installation, photography competition, fashion shows comic and art workshops all with a message on sustainability and communities.

This year’s programme includes:

24 October - 16 November: Photography Competition to capture photos around the theme of Sustainability and Communities. All aspiring and interested photographers can view the details here

20-25 November: Installation “Cut from the same cloth” - socially engaged project promoting textile recycling and the power of reinvention.

23 November: Family UK Day at British Council delivered by Qatari and UK Artists LICAF about Sustainability.

24 November: Comic Art workshops and Sustainable fashion show at EXPO

British Council Qatar Country Director, Dr. Waseem Kotoub, said: “The first QATAR UK Festival was held in Qatar in 2014 and from the very first edition it showcased the transformative power of art and culture in connecting people, building understanding and connections and empowering the youth with lifelong skills.

This year’s theme of Sustainability and Communities is one of huge importance. We support the Qatar National Vision 2030 in all our work in the country, and through this year’s UK Festival we specifically support the environment and human development pillars of the national vision.

I am pleased to now see the 8th UK Festival here in Qatar and I invite everyone to come and experience the activities this year’s Festival brings.”

The UK Festival is organised by the British Council along with support from the British Embassy and GREAT, amongst many partner organisations and initiatives:

British Embassy Qatar

GREAT

Wales Government

M7

Lakes International Comic Art Festival

Qatar International Art Festival

International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar

Tasweer

QATAR UK FESTIVAL

Full Programme available on British Council Qatar website https://www.britishcouncil.qa/en/programmes/arts/uk-festival-2023

