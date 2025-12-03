Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi:This partnership moves beyond traditional coverage toward “knowledge integration,” uniting BRIDGE’s strength in media and content with Forbes Middle East deep economic analysis.

Khuloud Al Omian: “Technology and the creative economy are reshaping the media; and our partnership with Bridge reflects this transformation.”

Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event, taking place from December 8–10 in Abu Dhabi — has named Forbes Middle East as its HeadlineMedia Partner, aligning the Summit with one of the region’s most influential business intelligence platforms. As a publication whose reporting and rankings shape how investors, executives, and policymakers interpret market shifts, Forbes Middle East strengthens the Summit’s objective to anchor media-industry discussions in rigorous economic context.

The announcement was made during the signing of an MoU between H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of BRIDGE, and Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, in the presence of the Forbes Middle East team and the BRIDGE team. The signing marks the beginning of a broader phase of collaboration between both parties, built on strengthening knowledge exchange and developing economic and media content that reflects the region’s growing influence in the global content industries.

Forbes’s editorial expertise in tracking capital flows, leadership dynamics, and sector performance provides the analytical depth needed to connect conversations on media, technology, and emerging industries with real market data, while extending the Summit’s reach to audiences who closely monitor investment trends and the evolution of tech-driven business models.

The collaboration focuses on creating practical value beyond traditional coverage, enabling BRIDGE Summit 2025 to extend its influence across economic policy and creative sectors by leveraging Forbes Middle East’s access to investors, companies, and senior executives. The partnership has been designed to strengthen the reach of BRIDGE Alliance, the Summit’s organizer, by linking it to global business and media networks. At the-day Summit, Forbes’s distinguished coverage is poised to take its speakers', ideas, and media-technology discussions to international audiences that track innovation and market movements.

H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE said: “At BRIDGE, we believe that specialized economic media has become the true bridge that carries creative ideas from concept to investment and business communities. Our decision to appoint Forbes Middle East as the Summit’s principal media partner marks a new phase—one in which we integrate creativity with economics and support content creation as a driving force for the growth of the creative economy.”

He emphasized that this partnership goes far beyond traditional event coverage, rising instead to a level of “knowledge integration.” It brings together BRIDGE’s strength as the largest platform for media, content, and entertainment, with Forbes’ analytical depth and credibility among financial decision-makers. “Through this partnership, we will deliver in-depth perspectives and economic analyses that reveal the market value embedded within the media and entertainment sectors, giving these industries the momentum they deserve in investment circles and transforming the Summit’s outputs into actionable indicators for entrepreneurs and investors.”

He added that the Alliance aims to build long-term, sustainable impact through this partnership. The presence of Forbes ensures that the voices of creators reach a wide global network of economic leaders, strengthening the Summit’s position as a compass directing capital toward innovation. He noted that this partnership with Forbes is not an endpoint but the beginning of a new model that builds a fully integrated ecosystem connecting creativity with investment, and content with economic policy.

For her part, Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “Our partnership with BRIDGE Summit 2025 aligns with our commitment to help the media sector understand the new opportunities created by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the creative economy. The international event brings together expertise from business, technology, and content sectors, which supports our role in providing knowledge that informs the decisions of investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. Through this collaboration, we will deliver in-depth coverage that presents the Summit’s innovations, projects, and discussions with clarity for our audiences across all platforms.”

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), BRIDGE Summit 2025 will attract more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries, 430+ global speakers, 1,200 chief executives, 260 advertising agencies, and 150 exhibitors. The program features over 300 sessions across seven integrated tracks: Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture.

Registration is open at www.bridgesummit.com. Full agenda and updates are available through the summit’s official Bridge app.