Zayed bin Aweidha: “Investment in sustainable infrastructure is one of our most innovative and ambitious projects to support developing countries.”

“Clean energy projects accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

“Investment in oil and gas is a fundamental pillar for ensuring energy security and sustainable economic growth, especially amid global changes.”

His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil hosted His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidha, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), at the Palácio do Planalto. The high-level meeting emphasized on growing partnership with Brazil for developing key initiatives outlined during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Under the summit's theme, "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet” His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidh, explored mutual cooperation opportunities in critical areas like sustainable development, economic diversification, and global trade. The productive discussions underscored the importance of transformative initiatives and international partnerships which align with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and its ongoing efforts to champion innovative global economic and environmental solutions.

President Lula da Silva and His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidha explored investment opportunities across Brazil’s strategic sectors, particularly the degraded pasture restoration, industrial development, sustainable mobility, and urban infrastructure. President Lula highlighted Brazil’s robust economic, political, and social stability, making Brazil an attractive destination for international investment.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures: businessman Mario Garnero; Bruno Moretti, Secretary of Governmental Analysis; and Carlos Ernesto Augustin, Special Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidha expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with President Lula da Silva to boost cooperation between the UAE and Brazil, particularly in the oil and gas sector. He described this partnership as a cornerstone for energy security and sustainable economic growth during global change. He emphasized on clean energy initiatives, such as solar and wind projects to steer towards a low-carbon economy.

He reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi Investment Group’s is committed to expanding its global footprint by developing infrastructure and laying the groundwork for strategic partnerships beyond the UAE. The cooperation between Brazilian government and ADIG is going to focus on technology, aviation, automotive manufacturing, financial sectors through establishing a bank. Additionally, the group plans to make significant investments in Brazil’s agricultural sector, focusing on enhancing food security programs across 400,000 square kilometers. This initiative is designed to support sustainable agricultural production, advance technologies to optimize food supply chains, and minimize waste. The total investment for these ambitious projects is expected to exceed $100 billion.

His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidha expressed his strong alignment with President Lula da Silva's vision for improving workers’ conditions and boosting the population’s purchasing power. He highlighted the significance of the recent Brazilian delegation to the UAE, led by Chief Minister of the Civil House Rui Costa, and the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), which Brazil will host next year. These milestones, he noted, present valuable opportunities to deepen bilateral relations and advance the shared interests of both nations.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) highlighted the sustainable infrastructure projects unveiled by the group during the G20 Summit, stating:

“Investment in this field represents one of our most innovative and ambitious initiatives to support infrastructure development in emerging economies. Our efforts span the financing of smart transportation systems, clean water networks, and green infrastructure, alongside driving digital transformation and modern technological advancements. Additionally, we are committed to planning and developing alternative housing solutions for informal settlements, including the creation of new model villages to relocate slum residents. These initiatives aim to enhance productivity and elevate living standards.”