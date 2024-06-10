Dubai, UAE: BluSmart, UAE’s first 100% electric full-stack premium limousine service, recently participated in the Fleet and Mobility Summit 2024, held on 6th June, 2024 at Al Habtoor Polo Club in Dubai.

This summit marked a significant milestone as BluSmart showcased its success story from India and shared its plans to replicate this success in the Middle East starting with Dubai.

In a fireside chat on the topic ‘Leaders in Mobility’, Stephen White, Head of Content, Truck & Fleet Middle East, Construction Machinery Middle East interviewed Sreejith Hrishikesh, VP – Business and Country Head - UAE, BluSmart. During the discussion, Sreejith highlighted BluSmart’s first international foray with the launch in UAE, brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability and superior customer experience, focusing on the premium all-electric limousine service in Dubai, featuring a fleet of Audi e-tron cars. The industry-first features include zero driver cancellations, flat & transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals, and a CO2 tracker on the app showing the amount of CO2 saved after every ride.

Reflecting on the summit, Sreejith said, “Participating in the Fleet and Mobility Summit 2024 was an opportunity to share BluSmart's vision and success with industry leaders in the Middle East. The Dubai market presents a highly attractive opportunity for BluSmart and our goal is to be the preferred limousine service in this market. Our full-stack, vertically integrated model ensures that we are not solely dependent on public charging infrastructure. By strategically locating our charging hubs within 10-15 minutes from high-demand areas, we are able to offer reliable and efficient services. This approach, combined with our commitment to sustainability, positions us uniquely in the UAE market.”

Stephen White, Head of Content at CPI Trade Media, organizers of the summit said: “We were thrilled to have Sreejith Hrishikesh and BluSmart at the recently concluded Fleet and Mobility Summit 2024. BluSmart's expansion into the UAE and their innovative approach to sustainable mobility aligned perfectly with this year’s theme, ‘Driving Positive Change’. Sreejith’s insights on BluSmart's unique business model, operations and their technology-driven user experience were invaluable to our discussions.”

In India, BluSmart, with over 7,500 EV fleet, the largest in South Asia, has completed more than 15.1 million emission-free trips covering over 498 million clean kilometers, resulting in saving 36 million Kgs of CO2 emissions since its inception in 2019. BluSmart’s state-of-the-art 50 EV Charging hubs span over 1.8 million sq. ft. area with over 5,000 (fast and slow) EV charging stations powered by green sources.

About BluSmart

BluSmart is India and South Asia’s largest born-electric, full-stack and vertically integrated EV ride-hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network. BluSmart is building an integrated energy, infrastructure, mobility & technology business to “Decarbonize Mobility at Scale”.

