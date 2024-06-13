NAIROBI, Kenya -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- BlueInvest Africa 2024, a business event organised by the European Union in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Kenya, will be held from 2 to 4 July 2024 in Diani, on the Kenyan coast. The aim of the event is to draw investors' attention to the African blue economy, a fast-growing sector that is crucial to the continent's socio-economic development.

Kenya is a champion of blue economy development which is demonstrated by hosting the second BlueInvest Africa event," said Dr William S. Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenyan Armed Forces, under whose patronage the event is being held and who will honour it with his presence. Ms Charlina Vitcheva, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, and Ms Henriette Geiger, European Union Ambassador to Kenya, will represent the European Union.

Considerable economic potential

Africa is experiencing steady economic growth, with a post-covid recovery forecast by the African Development Bank at 3.8% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025. The blue economy, which includes traditional economic activities such as fishing, aquaculture, tourism and transport, as well as innovative activities such as biotechnology and renewable energies, currently generates revenues of 300 billion dollars and employs 50 million people. By 2030, the sector is expected to be worth 405 billion dollars, underlining its strategic importance for economic growth and job creation.

Unique investment opportunities

BlueInvest Africa 2024 offers investors a unique opportunity to discover innovative projects with high growth potential. The event will include six themed pitching sessions, during which 29 African entrepreneurs will present their projects in various sectors of the blue economy.

These entrepreneurs, selected for their professionalism, dynamism and capacity for innovation, are looking to raise funds to take their initiatives to the next level. They will be presenting products and services that have gone beyond the design phase and for which they want to put together a first or second round of financing with a view to launching their development or boosting their commercialisation on African markets.

All African regions represented

The 29 selected entrepreneurs are presented on the event website. They come from 17 African countries: Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo and Tunisia.

They are active in around ten economic sectors. Aquaculture is the most represented, which is logical given the spearheading position it occupies in the food security strategies of many African states. But other sectors will also be opening their doors to investors, including waste recycling, transport, food processing... and even fashion.

Why take part?

BlueInvest Africa 2024 is an opportunity to contribute to the sustainable development of Africa's blue economy while discovering innovative projects and establishing strategic business relationships.

- Opportunities - Discover innovative African companies active in the blue economy.

- Networking - Meetings with decision-makers, leaders and other investors.

- Corporate Social Responsibility - Opportunities to add sustainable investments to your portfolio.

- Inspiration - Exhibitions, panel discussions and TED talks on the blue economy.

- Exploration - Visit local blue projects.

Registration

Registration for BlueInvest Africa 2024, either in person or online, is only possible via the event website. Registration is free, but travel, accommodation and meals (excluding lunches on 3 and 4 July) are at the expense of the participants.

More information and registration details:

- 2-4 July 2024

- Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani, Kwale County, Kenya

- Information and registration: www.b2match.com/e/blue-invest-africa-2024

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of BlueInvest Africa 2024.