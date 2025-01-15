The Gala recognized standout creators with prestigious awards, including gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, standard iPhone 16 Pro Max models, and other prizes.

Dubai, UAE – Bigo Live, a leading global social live streaming platform, successfully hosted its first BIGO MENA Gala on January 9th,2025 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. The event brought together top content creators, influential users, and Bigo “Family” groups from across the globe, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to fostering real-time connections and cross-cultural exchange.

The Gala recognized standout creators with prestigious awards, including gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, standard iPhone 16 Pro Max models, and other prizes. Honorees represented diverse regions, including MENA, Russia, Turkey, the Philippines, Pakistan, Indonesia, France, and Thailand, demonstrating the platform’s international reach and inclusive community. The formal award ceremonies celebrated innovation, creativity, and the ability of creators to engage diverse audiences, highlighting the significant contributions they make to the Bigo Live ecosystem.

“The BIGO MENA Gala 2025 underscores the remarkable achievements of our creators and users who make Bigo Live a dynamic space for meaningful interactions,” stated Ian Goh, Director at BIGO Technology. “This event celebrates the global collaboration and innovation that have driven our growth and strengthened our community.”

The Gala featured captivating performances from acclaimed artists, including Eman Abdulaziz and Hwaida Yousef, alongside other international talent. These performances showcased the platform’s ability to connect communities through shared cultural experiences and entertainment, further emphasizing Bigo Live's global reach.

The event was supported by Coda, a key partner in the MENA region. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to developing and advancing digital platforms that empower users to create and connect on a global scale.

Since its inception, Bigo Live has connected over 500 million users worldwide, facilitating real-time interactions that foster inclusivity and engagement. The platform continues to invest in innovative tools and resources that empower creators to produce high-quality content and build meaningful connections with their audiences.

The Gala was streamed live on Bigo Live’s Music Livehouse channel (Bigo ID: music) and Bigo.tv, extending the celebration to a global audience. Interactive features, including live chat and real-time voting, allowed viewers to participate actively in the event.

The BIGO MENA Gala 2025 successfully showcased Bigo Live’s ongoing commitment to empowering creators, facilitating global connections, and driving innovation within the live streaming industry. The platform remains dedicated to providing a dynamic and inclusive space for users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bigo.tv or follow Bigo Live on social media.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 500 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.