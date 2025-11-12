Dubai (United Arab Emirates): Georg Fischer AG (SIX: GF) is reinforcing its commitment to the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye as the region experiences unprecedented growth and economic diversification.

At Big 5 Global in Dubai from November 24-27 (Booth 3B151, Hall 3), GF will showcase comprehensive flow solutions across its business areas Buildings, Industry and Infrastructure, demonstrating its enhanced regional strategy and unmatched local footprint.

“The region is pursuing one of the world’s most ambitious development programs, where sustainable water management is key to realizing this vision,” says Michael Rauterkus, Executive Committee member of GF and President of GF Building Flow Solutions. “GF is uniquely positioned to support this progress through its comprehensive solutions portfolio, our local presence including manufacturing, pre-fabrication centers and customer experience facilities, long-standing regional partnerships and dedicated teams who understand the market’s unique challenges.”

“In MENAT, GF helps safeguard every drop of water through high-quality, leak-free flow solutions spanning the complete value chain: from seawater intake and desalination to food storage and processing, distribution networks, pressure management and building systems. This end-to-end capability remains unmatched in the region,” says César Sayegh, General Manager GF MENAT. “Beyond water safety, we deliver innovative solutions that enhance comfort and quality of life while optimizing resource use, from energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling to hygienic installations and the award-winning digital I-Shower system and to cooling solutions for commercial buildings. We are proud to be supporting the region’s economic diversification by providing water infrastructure for emerging industries in leisure, tourism, data centers, food processing and marine sectors”.

GF’s regional footprint, strengthened through GF Corys’ integration, now spans major markets including the UAE, Oman, Türkiye, and Egypt, with expanded Saudi Arabia presence launching in 2026 to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and massive infrastructure investments in megaprojects, plus indirect presence across all countries in the region.

GF supports projects across their entire lifecycle, from design and engineering through supply, installation and upgrades, backed by robust local manufacturing, prefabrication capabilities and regional engineering expertise. This end-to-end capability is further strengthened by integrating Uponor’s solutions for buildings and VAG’s valves and flow control products, creating a broad portfolio of integrated flow solutions across infrastructure, industrial and building applications. Prefabrication and specialized services directly address the region’s skilled labor shortage by shifting complex installation work to controlled factory environments, substantially reducing on-site requirements while ensuring superior quality consistency.

Big 5 Global 2025, Dubai: Visitors will access GF’s executive leadership, engineering specialists and project consultants for strategic discussions and technical demonstrations of technologies deployed on active MENAT projects. The event enables engagement with institutional developers, government authorities, and engineering firms establishing next-generation water-resilient standards. GF will demonstrate prefabricated systems and digital planning tools that visualize complete infrastructure before construction, compressing design-to-commissioning timelines.