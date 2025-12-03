BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced that its Internal Audit Department has been awarded the Full Conformance Certification with the new requirements and standards published by the Institute of Internal Auditors.

The recognition was announced during Audit, Anti-Fraud & I.T. Congress 2025 held in Abu Dhabi and organized by United Arab Emirates Internal Auditors Association, in the presence of representatives from Institute of Internal Auditors – IIA, the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

This achievement represents the highest rating granted by the Institute, reaffirming the department’s commitment to all approved professional requirements and regulations. It reflects the department’s commitment to applying internationally recognized best practices across governance, risk management, internal controls, and compliance, and demonstrates the high level of organizational readiness embedded within BENEFIT’s operational and control frameworks.

The Internal Audit Department earned this recognition following an extensive series of conformance assessments, reaffirming BENEFIT’s position as one of the region’s leading financial institutions committed to upholding robust internal audit practices, proactively identifying risks, and continuously improving the efficiency and quality of internal reporting.

On this occasion, Mr. Mansoor AlAlwan, Chief Audit Executive at BENEFIT, said: “It is a privilege to receive this recognition, which stands as a distinguished international acknowledgement of the exceptional efforts of our Internal Audit team. This accomplishment reflects the collective professionalism, diligence and strong sense of responsibility demonstrated by every team member in ensuring complete adherence to the latest global standards. It strengthens stakeholder confidence and further cements our position as a leading contributor to the advancement of Bahrain’s financial and banking sector.”

Mr. AlAlwan further added: “We extend our deepest appreciation to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for their continued trust and support, which exemplify their strong commitment to sound governance and to cultivating a culture of compliance across the organization. The Internal Audit Department remains dedicated to enhancing its capabilities and evolving its work programmes in line with global best practices, ensuring that we maintain this high level of organizational and professional excellence.”