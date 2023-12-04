Initiative aims to mobilise 2 bln people, raise USD 1 bln to reverse biodiversity loss

Reflects Expo City’s commitment to driving collective action, preserving environment

DUBAI:– Expo City Dubai on Monday unveiled with other co-founders the ‘Bee The Change’ campaign – a global movement to safeguard bees by raising awareness and funds to ensure the survival of pollinators across the globe.

The campaign is part of the recently announced Trillion Bees coalition, a science-led initiative founded by materials science company PANGAIA that brings together individuals, businesses, and organisations, with the aim of mobilising more than two billion people and raising USD 1 billion in funds to support projects that preserve bees, protect habitats and foster biodiversity.

‘Bee The Change’ was presented at Expo City’s Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion during the COP28 climate summit, with Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority joining representatives of other UAE-based Trillion Bees coalition co-founders, including Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of OneHive, Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of G42, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, and Armand Arton, CEO of Global Citizens Forum and Aurora Rising.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said: “Bees are crucial pollinators that are vital for our ecosystems, food systems and the battle against climate change. At Expo City Dubai we are committed to existing in harmony with nature, while engaging people around the world and raising awareness about environmental challenges, including the significance of bees in maintaining a balanced and resilient planet. As co-founders of the Trillion Bees coalition, we are delighted to be part of the ‘Bee The Change’ global movement.

“We all have a shared responsibility to take care of our planet, and this initiative brings together like-minded visionaries, rallying individuals, businesses, and organisations to drive a wide range of positive actions. Together, we have the power to turn the tide and ensure a vibrant future where pollinators thrive and our planet flourishes.”

Eva Kruse, Chief Global Engagement Officer, PANGAIA, said: “On behalf of PANGAIA, we are honoured and pleased with the strong show of support from partners in the UAE and the will from the COP28 team to bring the nature agenda to the heart of the climate conversation. We will not get to net zero without reversing biodiversity loss and protecting nature at an unprecedented scale. As the guardians of nature, the bees and pollinators need protection to unlock the positive chain reaction and activate nature-based climate solutions.”

Expo City’s role in the Trillion Bees coalition and its participation in the ‘Bee The Change’ initiative are part of an ongoing commitment to protecting and preserving the natural environment, reflected in the city’s wide-ranging sustainability strategy. During the construction of the former Expo 2020 Dubai site, bees’ nests were safely relocated, with the honey later harvested and bottled. Bees can also be found enjoying the crops growing in the recently launched Expo City Dubai Farm.

As co-founder of the Trillion Bees coalition, Expo City is hosting a number of engaging ‘Bee The Change’ events during COP28.

SWARM art installation

3-12 December

Centrally located in the Green Zone of COP28 and with a small version in Blue Zone, ‘Bee The Change’ and PANGAIA will present an art installation depicting a swarm of bees created by globally renowned origami artist Leonie Bradley. The interactive artwork, titled SWARM, invites COP28 visitors to put pen to paper, writing their pledge to nature and adding it to the artwork to embody how the collective action of many hands can make positive change.

Global preview of ‘Bee The Change’ documentary

5 December, 1800-2000

Green Zone Stage

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, known for their environmentally focused documentary Kiss The Ground, the ‘Bee The Change’ documentary is an inspirational, emotional and poetic film that explores the foundational role that bees play in sustaining humanity, the reasons for their population decline, and how we can all play a role in regenerating nature and bees worldwide.

Introducing the ‘Bee The Change’ movement – a new global citizens campaign by the Trillion Bees Coalition, co-hosted by Expo City Dubai

9 December, 1330-1500 and 10 December, 1430-1600

Terra Auditorium

An opportunity for visitors to the Green Zone at COP28 to learn more about the Trillion Bees coalition and the ‘Bee The Change’ movement. Attendees will hear from businesses and organisations supporting the mission and from scientists on what we need to do to reverse biodiversity loss and bring back the pollinators.

-Ends-

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae