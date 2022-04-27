Membership Keypass - to give exclusive access to NFT art collections curated by Giuseppe Moscatello, BEDU’s Art Curator, and Director of Foundry, as well as provide benefits, insights on the NFT space and access to future projects of BEDU.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – BEDU, Dubai’s foremost pioneer in Web3 technologies and solutions, today hosted its first Ramadan NFT Majlis with ARTS DAO. Held at the Foundry, Downtown, Dubai, the event brought together over 100 prominent players from the NFT community to discuss the latest trends in the Metaverse, NFT, and Web3 space.

During the event, BEDU also announced the launch of its UAENFT Keypass, further to its first art drop called “From Desert to Mars”. The Keypass is a unique membership NFT for the Web3 community launched by UAENFT, the curated NFT unit of BEDU.

“BEDU is committed to creating a world-leading blockchain, Web3, and Metaverse solutions,” said Misha Hanin, Co-founder, and CEO of BEDU. “We are steering the Web3 movement in the country and the launch of our UAENFT Keypass is a futuristic step, which will not only allow us to demonstrate our expertise but also bolster our position in the NFT community as the Web3 world evolves.”

UAENFT Keypass members will get information on the latest happenings in the NFT space as well as insight into upcoming projects from BEDU. The Keypass will also provide exclusive access to NFT art collections, curated and selected by Giuseppe Moscatello, BEDU’s Art Curator, and Director of Foundry, Downtown, Dubai.

“The UAE NFT movement is vibrant and growing,” Moscatello said. “We have seen the country enacting legislation to encourage and protect NFT participants and can see the interest growing around us and the changing attitudes toward digital art and how it will be valued in the new era.The Foundry has worked closely with BEDU, as a valued partner, to elevate this exciting movement further. And we expect even greater things ahead.”

“We have built the largest Web3 community in the Middle East and are honoured to have BEDU form a part of it,” said Anas Bhurtun, Co-Founder & CEO, Arts DAO, “We are excited to see how the UAENFT Keypass will further boost the Web3 eco-system in the UAE and unlock its true potential alongside Arts DAO.”

About BEDU

BEDU is a Dubai-based digital pioneer that operates in the outer reaches of the Web3 frontier, providing Metaverse, blockchain and NFT (non-fungible token) solutions. Our people, who embody decades of international experience working with governments, brands, and businesses help our clients navigate the future today, through two business verticals, BEDU Labs (our NFT factory) and BEDU World (our high street for the Metaverse).

