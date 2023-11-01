The Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2023 were held at The Grand Hyatt in Dubai on October 31st in a glittering evening of celebration of the beauty industry's finest achievements in people, products and innovation.

Sterling Perfume Industries Chairman, Ali Fakhruddin, received the Lifetime Achievement honour for his 40 year dedication to the region's booming fragrance industry.

Dubai, UAE: Sterling Perfumes Industries and Lush Handmade Cosmetics were the standout winners at the 2023 edition of the Beautyworld Middle East Awards. The awards capped the second day of the region's largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing - Beautyworld Middle East, held from October 30th - November 1st at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the beauty industry, from exceptional products, people and innovations to sustainability, marketing, and more.

With a record 540 entries, shortlisted down to finalists in 16 categories including Hair Product of the Year, Conscious Brand of the Year, and Niche Fragrance of the Year, an expert panel of judges assessed entries to award the star-studded winners at the gala celebration held at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai on October 31st and hosted by UAE TV personality, Katie Overy.

Local brilliance shone brightly as The Homegrown Brand of the Year was awarded to Magically Holistic, seeing off other brands that embody the essence of regional entrepreneurship and innovation.

The much-contested Influencer of the Year category saw Erim Kaur walk away with the prize, recognising the power of influencers and user generated content and reviews as critical to a beauty brand's success.

Fragrance categories dominated the evening, as a reflection of the region's market growth and enthusiasm. In the Perfumer of the Year category, Dominique Moellhausen of Italian fragrance house Moellhausen was awarded as her olfactory artistry left an indelible mark on the judging panel. Song of Oud by Ajmal Perfumes was awarded Popular Fragrance of the Year, with KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 by Huda Beauty awarded the Media Campaign of the Year accolade on the night. Niche Fragrance of the Year was won by Maison Rebatchi for Myrrhe & Musc.

Other notable award winners from the fragrance industry included Sterling Perfumes Industries who took away two awards on the evening - winning Luxury Packaging of the Year for their OROS The Inventor product and their own outlet Perfume Palace being named Independent Retailer of the Year. ‘The Lifetime Achievement Award’ crowned a successful evening for the UAE based fragrance business whose Founder and Chairman Ali Fakhruddin was recognised for his 40 year commitment and success within the industry

In synergy with the Clean + Conscious segment at Beautyworld Middle East, the Conscious Brand of the Year category was awarded to industry pioneers Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, who proudly showcased their credentials, and also won the award for Popular Retailer of the Year

Flyn Roberts, Portfolio Director at event organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “It’s so important to acknowledge the achievements and innovations within the booming Middle Eastern beauty industry. The Beautyworld Middle East Awards are a way to showcase the work being done by established brands but also recognise the emerging players and entrepreneurs.”

Celebrating innovation and fresh faces, the Newcomer Brand of the Year was awarded to Australian indie beauty brand Aceology, whilst The Innovative Packaging of the Year award was won by DAPY Paris for their Shangri La Advent Calendar. Technology Innovation of the Year was won by HaloGlam for their professional must-have HaloGlam Lamp.

2023’s Hair Product of the Year award went to Brazilian Secrets Hair for their Hair Toxx Kryotherapy and the ultimate Beauty Product of the Year award recognised Mine Ellipse from Mine in Beauty.

The full list of winners can be seen on the Beautyworld Middle East website. The 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East runs until November 1st at Dubai World Trade Centre and has welcomed over 1,750 exhibitors from around 57 countries, across various sectors including Supply Chain & Services, Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies and Clean + Conscious. For more information, please visit the Beautyworld Middle East website - https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

