Beautyworld Middle East 2025 ends on a high, setting new benchmarks for the global beauty trade show scene.

Dubai, UAE: Beautyworld Middle East 2025 brought the curtain down on three unforgettable days of trendsetting innovation, artistry, trade, business connectivity and collaboration - closing with record visitor numbers and a powerful sense that Dubai has truly become the world’s beauty capital.

The final day saw the Front Row by Nazih stage dazzle audiences from start to finish, with standout showcases from Saphira, Revlon Professional, GHD, Guinot, and Brazilian Secrets Hair. The high-energy LEVEL3 Barber crew returned for another crowd-pleasing double performance, while the evening’s Nail It! Awards crowned some of the region’s most talented nail artists in front of a packed audience.

Over at the inaugural Makeup Studio, artistry and education collided as international makeup star Nikki Makeup (Nikki Wolff) drew huge crowds for her exclusive Signature Masterclass. The “Find Your Skin Tone” session by MilkTouch and Armaf Beauté’s “Glow Like a Pro” demo kept the cameras flashing, while Transformulas closed the day with its “Notox” innovation, underlining the rise of science-led beauty.

Meanwhile, beautyLIVE by Fresha delivered a spectacular finale. With Jorge X, freshly crowned International Hairdresser of the Year 2025, taking centre stage, the room was electric. The grand finale saw cutting-edge demonstrations from Dyson, Prohall Professional, Gamma Plus, Lakmé, ORGÆNIC, and Jeff Reiisi, marking a fitting close to this dynamic stage. [1] [2]

As the exhibition halls wound down, the evening brought the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2025 Gala at the Conrad Dubai — a glittering celebration honouring excellence across every sector of the beauty industry.

Reflecting on the show’s success, Ravi Ramchandni, Event Director for Beautyworld Middle East, said:

“This year has been nothing short of phenomenal - the energy, creativity, and diversity on display have been extraordinary. Beautyworld Middle East has once again proven that Dubai is where the global beauty community comes together to shape the industry’s future.”

With record participation across 22 halls, a surge in international exhibitors, and packed crowds across every feature zone = from Signature Scent to Natural Notes - the 2025 edition closed on a triumphant note, leaving the industry already buzzing for 2026.

To access the Beautyworld Middle East Digital Press Box - containing press materials, show map, logos and media agenda, please use this link.

To access the Beautyworld Middle East Photo Gallery, which will be constantly updated during the event, please use this link.

About Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 27–29 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stands as a truly global hub for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellness industries. Recognised as the largest international trade fair of its kind in the region, the event attracts over 71,000 professionals from 164 countries, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with more than 2,000 leading exhibitors from across 70 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2024

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over 68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.beautyworldme.com