Dubai, UAE: As the 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East – the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30th October –1st November, the fastest growing section of the trade show is dedicated to the showcase and innovation of the fragrance sector. With local and international exhibitors from market-leading fragrance houses confirmed for the show, scent will be celebrated with exclusive features alongside specific categories at the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2023, taking place on 31st October at Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

Fragrance is enjoying a current boom period globally as consumers rediscover niche scents and premium fragrance choices. In 2023, it continues to stand out as a category in true demand, with individual spending rising. The modern-day revival extends into the immersive experience and rise in the wellness sector overall, with development houses and corporate options leading the way.

With the MENA fragrance market growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2023-2027) from McKinsey & Co recent analysis, and the UAE and KSA leading the market share followed by Qatar and Oman, global demand is also showing no slowdown this year. The latest data from January to March 2023, reveals a 15% increase in the US and 10% in the UK. On the back of double-digit sales internationally, the global fragrance market value forecast is set to reach $100 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7% according to the report.

As one of the most influential and visited trade shows in the world, the growth in the fragrance sector globally is recognised with unique exhibition features at Beautyworld Middle East 2023 set to showcase the newest innovations and developments available alongside the recognition of sector superstars:

Signature Scent at Beautyworld Middle East will see 15 of the top international fragrance houses create their own interpretation of a signature scent for the region’s largest international trade show. Visitors will be able to test these blends in a blind sampling using the latest technology from AirParfum and vote for the one that best captures the essence of Beautyworld Middle East 2023.

Quintessence – the art of perfume is the exclusive platform at Beautyworld Middle East devoted to niche fragrance, with the 2023 edition the largest yet. Some of the world’s most unique brands and creators will showcase their creations in this bespoke and luxurious environment. Taking part in Quintessence are UAE based brand, Royal Glory alongside international participants Bellekin (The Netherlands), Bois 1920 (Italy), Len Fragrance (Switzerland), Alendor (Germany), Emperor Blue (France), Attar Al Has (Turkey), Habibi NYC (USA) Toskovat, (Romania) and Memoirs of a Perfume Collector (UK).

Categories at the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2023 dedicated to fragrance will award Niche Fragrance of the Year – recognising the most exceptional and innovative fragrance that has made a significant impact in the niche fragrance market. The Popular Fragrance of the Year award recognises the fragrance which has had wide success and recognition in the mass market, making a significant impact in the fragrance industry in terms of sales and popularity. The Perfumer of the Year award will recognise the most outstanding and innovative perfumer who has made a significant impact in the region's fragrance industry. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 31st.

At the cutting edge of innovation, luxury fragrance pioneer, Anfasic Dokhoon, will launch its Emovation Lab at Beautyworld Middle East 2023. This futuristic fragrance experience offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to create their own personalised scents inspired by their own emotions.

The link between emotions, memory and fragrance is both profound and powerful. With the Emovation Lab, Anfasic Dokhoon aims to empower individuals to craft fragrances that resonate with their own feelings and memories, creating a unique sensory journey not seen before.

The fragrance sector of Beautyworld Middle East will be 25% larger than the 2023 edition, with Finished Fragrance sector exhibitors including UAE based brands such as Nabeel Perfumes, Swiss Arabian Perfumes, Rasasi, Armaf, My Perfumes, Afnan Perfumes, Ajmal Perfumes, and Al Haramain Perfumes. International brands represented include Desire Fragrances from Italy, Surrati Perfumes from Saudi Arabia and Atyab Al Marshoud from Kuwait.

Europe is well represented in the Fragrance Compounds category with participation from Symrise (Germany), CPL Aromas (UK), Mane (France), Moellhausen (Italy), Iberchem (Spain), Seluz (Turkey), Firmenich and Givaudan, (Switzerland) among many others.

Beautyworld Middle East 2023 will be the fragrance industry’s chosen platform for connection, inspiration and global trade under this year’s theme “Uncover Beauty. Maximise Opportunity.”

The 27th edition promises to capitalise on the success of last year’s Beautyworld Middle East which was the most successful and best-attended edition in the event’s history. For 2023, spread across fifteen halls, this year’s event has grown 20% in size and is expected to welcome over 1,700 exhibitors from around 60 countries, across various sectors including Fragrance, Supply Chain & Services, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies and Clean + Conscious.

Beautyworld Middle East 2023 promises an unparalleled opportunity to expand professional networks, discover new products and unlock the tremendous business potential in one of the world’s key trade hubs. Stay ahead of this dynamic and fast-evolving market from 30 October – 1 November to unlock a world of possibilities at Beautyworld Middle East 2023.