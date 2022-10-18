Muscat: In line with its unwavering commitment to spearhead transformation in the Islamic banking sector, Bank Nizwa recently participated as the Lead Partner at the 7th annual IFN Oman Forum which was held by Islamic Finance Magazine –one of the leading international publication in the industry of Islamic Finance- in partnership with the Capital Market Authority. The thought leadership event witnessed attendance of key delegates from leading financial establishments, industry experts, and potential investors from around the region.

The forum, through a series of high-level dialogues, panel discussions, and case studies, highlighted the various capital and investment opportunities available for Sharia-compliant institutions in the Omani market. It also addressed the prevalent challenges in the Islamic finance industry while reviewing viable solutions to deal with an ever-evolving market.

Driving innovative change in the sector, Bank Nizwa actively participated in a number of panel discussions with the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, leading the conversation on ‘Islamic Financial Services: Momentum and Success’. Other prominent speakers from the bank were Mr. Mujahid Al Zidjali, General Manager, IT and Operations, Mr. Mohammed Sajari, Head of Sharia Structuring, and Mr. Suad Al Balushi, Head of Treasury. The topics took a holistic approach to the Islamic banking industry and included subjects that were centered on digitalisation, Islamic sustainable finance and investment, and the funding of national development through Islamic Finance.

Commenting on Bank Nizwa’s participation in the forum, Mr. Al Kayed said, “We were indeed delighted to have been a part of the IFN Forum 2022. The forum was an excellent platform to not only gain invaluable insights on the latest trends in the industry but also to drive impactful dialogue between industry professionals. It is through the exchange of knowledge, shared experience, and cooperation that it is possible to further catalyse development in various segments of Islamic finance, bolster its competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth in the sector.”

As a bank revered for its excellence, Bank Nizwa has consistently demonstrated the highest levels of ethicality, integrity, and transparency in its operations while integrating international best practices in all areas of business. At the same time, in strong alignment with the nation’s digitalisation agenda, the bank has stayed ahead of the curve through continuous investments in industry-leading technologies and strategic FinTech collaborations. As a socially conscious Islamic institution, Bank Nizwa has also demonstrated unfaltering dedication toward contributing to the long-term development plans of the nation by offering a comprehensive suite of sustainable finance instruments.

