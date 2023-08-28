Manama--- Bahrain: The Egyptian city of Luxor will host this year’s Arab Pensions & Social Insurance Conference which is progressing in its seventh edition as a major regional platform for national pension organisations, private pension providers and the asset management industry across the Arab world, making the event, which started in Bahrain, move to a different Arab city every year.

Under the patronage of Egypt’s National Organization for Social Insurance, this year's conference will be held from 18-19 October at the Steigenberger Nile Palace Hotel in Luxor, in the presence of 400 participants from the social insurance industry and related sectors including social protection policy-making, investments, private pension funds and providers, insurance firms and IT specialists.

Organised by Fintech Robos, the Bahrain-based providers of saving and pension technology, the event is held in the presence of high-ranking officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Social Solidarity, Financial Regulatory Authority, and insurance federations.

In a press statement, Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos, said following the honorable success achieved by the last edition in Sharm El-Sheikh in terms of the large presence and interaction of many governmental, legislative and media circles, we’ve decided with our local partners to organise the next version of the conference in Egypt as well, to continue the great debate on the issues and challenges facing the pensions industry.

“It is a matter of great pride for us to hold the largest pensions gathering in MENA in the city of Luxor, the largest open museum in the world, to be inspired by the glorious and unique Egyptian civilization,” said Mr. Ebrahim.

Under the slogan of “Complementary Systems & Securing the Future of Retirement”, the conference will focus on major 21st century challenges and megatrends being faced by pension and social insurance systems, such as demographic changes, new patterns of work/employment and digitalisation that are globally impacting social protection systems.

“To face these challenges, global economic institutions, actuarial firms and insurers have devised a few complementary retirement savings vehicles that have been adopted in a large number of countries,” explained Mr. Ebrahim

“How efficient have these been in securing the future of a comfortable retirement, and how ready is the MENA region to start preparing individuals for retirement through public-policy and private-sector solutions? These are key questions to be probed at the event,” he added.

The conference has been attracting a great line-up of speakers from global think-tanks, government pension funds, regional financial institutions, actuaries, asset managers, insurers, and HR leaders every year.

The objective is to spread awareness on pension dynamics, structures and issues that affect the resilience, adequacy and sustainability of both private and public pension systems and their infrastructure.

Mr. Ebrahim elaborated that what really makes this event important among global pension conferences is the participation of all key actors in the sector, including pension funds, international economic institutions, asset managers, actuary and audit firms and the financial industry. It also links pensions with HR management in terms of employee benefits, employee engagement, and related technologies.

Registration for the conference is FREE on this link: https://fintechrobos.com/product/7th-arab-pension-social-insurance-conference-2023/