Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it will host “The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026” conference in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM). The conference will take place on 3 December 2026 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bringing together leading voices from across the capital markets ecosystem, the conference will explore how technology, data, and evolving market infrastructure are reshaping the future of global financial markets. Discussions will focus on key industry priorities, including the modernization of trading platforms, evolving execution strategies, enhanced access to liquidity, advancements in market surveillance, and improvements in post-trade efficiency.

The event will also examine how technology continues to play an expanding role in strengthening competitiveness, supporting market integrity, and enabling sustainable long-term market development. Through a series of discussions and expert insights, the conference will highlight the strategic pathways required to build more resilient, innovative, and inclusive marketplaces.

The conference is expected to attract over 500 participants, including representatives from regional and international exchanges, financial market regulators, brokerage firms, industry experts, technology providers, and other key stakeholders involved in the global trading technology landscape.

Commenting on the conference, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said: “Building on the success of last year’s event, the 2026 edition of The Market 2.0 comes at a crucial time, as regional markets navigate uncertainty while continuing to advance efforts that strengthen market resilience. We anticipate conversations that will not only support today’s stability but also contribute to shaping well-connected markets and a future-ready financial ecosystem.

“This year’s agenda will delve into some of the industry’s most pressing themes, including the accelerating role of automation, artificial intelligence, and real-time market infrastructure—key drivers of stability, continuity, and long-term sustainability,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, added: “It is with great pride that we announce the second consecutive edition of the Market 2.0, returning again to the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted by Bahrain Bourse. The acceleration of technological change across global capital markets is no longer incremental, it is structural. Exchanges and market infrastructure institutions are rethinking their operating models, governance frameworks, and strategic priorities in response to rapid advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, digital connectivity, and evolving investor behavior.”

By convening industry leaders and technology innovators, The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026 conference aims to foster dialogue on the next phase of capital market development while reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for financial innovation and collaboration.

For more information and to view the agenda and latest developments, please visit the conference page: https://market2026.arab-exchanges.org

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com