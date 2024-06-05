Bahrain Bourse, a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), successfully held the MEIRA Bahrain Chapter Meeting at Bahrain Bourse’s premises. The Chapter Meeting aimed to update MEIRA members and industry participants on the latest trends and topics in Investor Relations (IR).

The Chapter Meeting addressed several key topics, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Investor Relations, enhancing the IR function through improved disclosure practices, and managing the quarterly earnings cycle. Presentations were delivered by various professionals in the IR field including: Sophie Schmitt, Director Continental Europe, Middle East & Africa Notified, Nicolas Robert, Senior Director – Head of MENA Capital Markets at APCO, and Faisal Kanth, Managing Partner at Fairvue Partners. These discussions provided valuable insights into the transformative impact of AI on IR, and participants had the opportunity to share feedback on how to enhance disclosure levels within their organizations. The Chapter Meeting concluded with an open discussion session, where attendees posed questions and exchanged ideas, fostering a collaborative and engaging environment.

On the occasion, Marwa AlMaskati, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications at Bahrain Bourse and Board Member at MEIRA, commented: “The MEIRA Bahrain Chapter Meeting serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to stay ahead of the latest trends and advancements in Investor Relations. By integrating AI and improving disclosure practices, we can significantly elevate the IR function within our organizations.”

Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), added: “Our collaboration with Bahrain Bourse has been instrumental in promoting best practices in Investor Relations across the region. These meetings are crucial for knowledge sharing and equipping companies with the tools needed for effective investor engagement.”

The MEIRA Bahrain Chapter, jointly launched by Bahrain Bourse and MEIRA in April 2019, has successfully spearheaded numerous initiatives, including a series of IR Workshops aimed at fostering knowledge sharing and encouraging best IR practices amongst listed companies. This collaboration has significantly contributed to advancing the Investor Relations landscape in Bahrain.

Furthermore, Bahrain Bourse has been a driving force in adopting best practices and empowering listed companies to unlock their full potential. Notable initiatives include the launch of the Investor Relations Best Practice Guide in May 2021 and hosting the MEIRA Annual Conference in November 2023 in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

