The largest edition of the event to date will showcase exhibitors from 32 countries across five halls and will welcome 19,000 visitors

The event will feature returning show highlights including the Automechanika Academy, Modern Workshop and the Premium Club

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, is set to return for its seventh edition from 28-30 April at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). Following the success of the record-breaking 2024 event, the upcoming edition will expand to five halls and is expected to attract over 19,000 visitors.

As Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket industry gears up for significant growth, projections indicate that the Kingdom’s automotive aftermarket is projected to reach USD34 billion by 2033. This growth is fuelled by significant population growth, rising demand for automobiles in the country, and economic initiatives such as Vision 2030, which is driving investment and innovation across key industries, including the automotive sector.

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, will showcase over 450 exhibitors across a total floor space of 19,270 square metres, which represents a 70% increase from last year’s edition. The event will include nine country pavilions, with returning pavilions including Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, China, and Hong Kong, as well as new pavilions from the Turkey, Italy, and India markets.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences said: “Automechanika Riyadh brings together industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations, connect with key local and regional buyers and gain critical insights into the Kingdom’s dynamic market trends. The expanded event space this year reflects the unprecedented success of our previous editions and accommodates growing demand for the show.”

The Automechanika Academy, the event’s flagship conference, will return with a focus on Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a regional automotive hub. The conference will deliver insights from regional and local experts on the rapidly growing Saudi Arabia aftermarket, unlocking revenue avenues for investment and fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Commenting on the conference, Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The Automechanika Academy is an integral part of the event, bringing together thought leaders, experts and industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements, challenges and trends in the automotive aftermarket.”

Meanwhile, the Modern Workshop will offer hands-on insights into the latest industry advancements. The opening day of the workshop will focus on technical excellence and innovation in learning and development methods, followed by future-ready operations on day two. The final day will explore the transition to electric vehicles, workforce evolution and sustainable business models for EV servicing.

The Premium Club at Automechanika Riyadh will offer an exclusive and dedicated space for senior buyers and key decision makers to network, and conduct meetings in a private space away from the bustling show floor. The programme also offers premium matchmaking opportunities to ensure that participants connect with relevant contacts and maximise engagement.

Automechanika Riyadh will include exhibitors from 32 participating countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, the US, the UK, Egypt, and France, among others. KSA-based exhibitors making their debut at the event include New East, Eco Clean and Kayan with returning exhibitors from the Kingdom including DJ Auto, Thunder Trading, O2Proformance, Taajeer and Red Line.

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 28 April – 30 April 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This will be the 7th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website: https://1starabia.sa/

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

Kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.amriyadh.com