Sharjah: This October, American University of Sharjah (AUS) is marking both International Mental Health Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a series of events on campus.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, attended on October 12 the Pink October breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the School of Business Administration (SBA) and a talk by Her Highness Dr AlSayyida Basma Al Said, Psychotherapist, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Founder of Whispers of Serenity Clinic, as part of the Office of Student Affairs’ (OSA) Mental Health Week celebrations.

Sheikha Bodour said: ‘Health, both mental and physical, has a decisive influence over who we are and everything we achieve as people. That’s why the university leadership factors the health of the AUS community into so much of its decision making, from the services and facilities we offer, to the behaviours, guidance, and awareness raising we undertake. The key to a happy, healthy university community is understanding and mitigating risks, and building a health-conscious culture where we are unafraid to talk about health, and we look out for our personal wellbeing as much as that of the people around us.’

Supported by Thumbay Hospital and Danube Home, Pink October featured an auction showcasing the artwork of renowned artists Sarah Al Agroobi, Ali Kashwani, Ismail AlRefai and Hala Zamani, as well as exclusive jewelry pieces, including earrings designed by Leen Sleiman of Holei Jewellery. The auction was visited by Sheikha Bodour along with His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Sultan Bin Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation and member of the AUS Board of Trustees; and other senior officials.

Pink October also included a community-wide feast organized by the SBA Dean’s Business Team and the UAE Student Cultural Club packed with food, games, vendor stalls and other services.

Auction and feast proceeds will go to the Pink Caravan, a UAE initiative supporting breast cancer awareness and treatment, which facilitated complimentary breast cancer screenings for attendees.

Dr. Narjess Boubakri, Dean of SBA, said: "This event symbolizes AUS' dedication to community service and health. We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support from students, staff and our honored guests. Such initiatives empower and educate our community about significant health issues while fostering a culture of giving."

Carmel Abulibdeh, an information systems and business analytics major, said: “As the President of the SBA Dean's Business Team, I've seen our event grow from a small beginning to a grand celebration with the university's full support, especially by the SBA Dean. We're partnering with the Pink Caravan to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of early detection. This event symbolizes hope for a future where breast cancer is swiftly detected and conquered. We welcome everyone from AUS and beyond to participate and support this vital cause.”

As part of AUS’ Mental Health Week activities, Sheikha Bodour attended a talk by Her Highness Dr AlSayyida Basma Al Said, who spoke about the importance of Mental Health First Aid to eliminate any stigma about mental health. The talk covered practical ways of helping individuals to recognize and address potential mental health issues.

Renowned as a global mental health advocate, Dr. Al Said, with over two decades in the field, is best known for her TEDx contributions; pioneering Oman's first mental health clinic, Whispers of Serenity; and her impactful Not Alone campaign.

"Addressing mental health isn't just about diagnosis and treatment; it's about recognizing the silent battles many face daily. Our strength lies in our ability to listen, understand and support without judgment. Remember, the ripple of change begins with you," said Dr. Al Said.