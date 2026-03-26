Since inception, ATIDI has issued more than 200 policies in Tanzania, supporting projects valued at USD7.8 billion

ATIDI supports trade & investments across key sectors including infrastructure, energy, telecommunications and affordable housing.

Dar es Salaam — The African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) held its Board meeting in Tanzania, underscoring the country’s strategic importance to the organization and reaffirming its commitment to supporting trade and investment across Africa. Held at a time of growing investor interest in Tanzania, the meeting underscored ATIDI’s role in mobilising capital, mitigating risk and enabling bankable projects that drive sustainable economic growth.

On the margins of the meeting, ATIDI’s leadership engaged with government officials, financial institutions, development partners and private sector stakeholders to discuss opportunities to further strengthen Tanzania’s trade and investment climate and mobilise capital for transformational projects. This included a high-level stakeholder workshop, “Enhancing Tanzania’s Trade and Investment Landscape,” focused on advancing the country’s financial ecosystem.

Quote from Hon. Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, Tanzania’s Minister of Finance

“Unlocking Tanzania’s full economic potential requires strong partnerships that can mobilise capital at scale. ATIDI is a key partner in this regard that helps to reduce risk, crowd in private investment and ensure that high-impact projects move from pipeline to implementation.”