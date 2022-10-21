A wide mix of businesses and brands will come together for a unique show at the ARY Hybrid Exhibition taking place in Dubai on 30th October 2022 at the Grand Excelsior Bur Dubai giving customers the opportunity to SAVE GOLD 80% on their buys.

With the Middle East’s retail and e-commerce landscape rapidly evolving owing to emerging and disruptive technologies and drive towards digitalization, the ARY Hybrid Exhibition will provide a unified platform for businesses to register with ARY Sahulat Wallet as well as engage with customers.

Mr. Usuf Soni, CEO of ARY Services, said, “We are proud to host this extraordinarily rewarding event that is aimed at elevating and enhancing our offering by giving greater choice to our business ecosystem. The retail sector is gaining momentum across the Middle East region, with companies adopting the next generation of technology to achieve a competitive advantage.

“The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is accelerating investment and implementation in support of the National Innovation Strategy with a vision to make the UAE a global leader in innovation. Against this background, today’s retailers need to be ahead of the curve with a dramatic rethink to succeed. We are witnessing hybridization of retail with the blurring of lines between traditional brick & mortal and direct-to-consumer shopping and the ARY Hybrid Exhibition presents a fantastic opportunity for brands to register for the ARY BEE Global - Business Enhancement Ecosystem as well as sell both online (www.arysahulatbazar.ae) and on ground.

At the show, every brand that registers for the ARY Sahulat Wallet programme will be entitled to a welcome gold gift. All Mothers (with babies under 3 years of age) and Mothers to Be will also be given a gold gift upon registration for the Aurum Baby by ARY which is one-of-a-kind programme to secure a child's future from birth to higher education. In addition, all shoppers will get to Save Gold 80% on their purchase up on registering with ARY Sahulat Wallet programme.

Mr. Soni stressed, “ARY Sahulat Wallet is one of most innovative and fastest growing assets programme of its kind from the House of ARY. It offers unprecedented value to customers with savings in gold across the vast and diversified BEE Global business enhancement ecosystem connecting humanity for prosperity. Customers are given assured savings in Gold and Diamond Jewellery each time they travel, shop, dine or buy online (grocery to gold) at any of the participating partners. This unified programme is simple to use and has been thoughtfully developed to serve the needs of sellers and buyers.”

To know more or register:

📞 or Whatsapp: +971 58 279 4653

🌐 www.arysahulatbazar.ae

About The House of ARY

Based in Dubai, The House of ARY is a well-established, dynamic, and diversified group of companies operating in multiple sectors and countries. With a broad portfolio of enterprises, engaged in a host of activities from gold to real estate, the company is continually focused on development and growth of a global business ecosystem with a vast network of success partners.

ARY’s experience stretches over five decades with strategic investments in key sectors of the economy. With innovation at the forefront, the group is recognized as pioneers in many industries and well-positioned to build on its success with a future-ready approach and vision.

About ARY BEE Global

ARY BEE Global is a business enhancement ecosystem of business success partners connecting humanity for prosperity. The programme provides businesses everything they need to make or enhance their brand and get direct access to millions of buyers globally. BEE Global offers an international platform for Entrepreneurs who are ready to elevate themselves and their businesses beyond borders. It is an unbeatable opportunity for brands, both emerging and established, to explore new frontiers to build a better future. Making it unique and distinctive is the BEE Global Sales Guarantee for a quick and secure Return on Investment.

For more information visit https://arybeeglobal.com/