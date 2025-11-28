Dubai, UAE: Approved Automotive LLC., Dubai’s multi-award-winning destination for premium pre-owned vehicles, is proud to have announced the grand opening of its new 120,000 sq. ft. showroom in Al Quoz 1 on 27th November 2025, from 6 PM – 9 PM. The launch marked a major milestone in the company’s rapid growth since its 2023 debut and reinforces its position as a leading player in the UAE’s luxury automotive sector.

The launch event brought together top customers, partners, and the Approved Automotive team, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live DJ, and exclusive interactive experiences, including dual driving simulators for guests. Attendees enjoyed a bespoke lounge serving premium hot and cold beverages and light bites, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to an elevated customer experience that blends sophistication, entertainment, and personalization.

A New Benchmark for Luxury Car Retail in the UAE

With the opening of this flagship location, Approved Automotive now offers one of the UAE’s largest collections of premium pre-owned vehicles, boasting over 200 meticulously prepared cars from iconic brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Land Rover. This expansion is more than a showroom; it is a fully immersive destination where enthusiasts and buyers can explore a curated range of sedans, performance models, and luxury SUVs under one roof.

“Our new showroom represents a bold statement of Approved Automotive’s vision,” said Luke Ferrara, CEO and Co-Founder of Approved Automotive LLC. “We are redefining the pre-owned luxury car experience in the UAE, combining an unparalleled selection with a seamless, transparent buying and selling journey inside the UAE’s largest premium luxury car storage showroom. Every visitor can expect expert guidance from our Approved Ambassadors, world-class aftercare options, and access to the Middle East’s largest XPEL-certified detailing destination, ensuring every vehicle meets the highest standards.”

Exceptional Experiences Beyond the Sale

The Al Quoz 1 showroom is designed for more than browsing. Guests can enjoy interactive simulator experiences, extended Wednesday opening hours until 11 PM, and a premium lounge environment to relax and engage. Approved Automotive continues to prioritize long-term relationships through its Approved Aftercare program, offering comprehensive warranties, service contracts, and bespoke detailing packages, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in luxury automotive ownership.

About Approved Automotive:

Launched in 2023, Approved Automotive is Dubai’s multi-award-winning luxury pre-owned car dealership, driven by its ‘Right First Time’ approach. With over 150 years of combined automotive experience, nearly 800 five-star reviews since 2023, and a commitment to integrity, excellence, and personalization, Approved Automotive delivers a transparent, reliable, and enjoyable experience for buyers and sellers alike.

The new showroom is open seven days a week:

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wed: 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM (Late Late Showroom)

Sun: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Discover the UAE’s ultimate luxury car destination at Al Quoz 1 or online on their website or instagram page.

For media inquiries, please contact Lara at lgeadah@cameocomms.me or Karim at karim@cameocomms.me