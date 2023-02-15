Returning champions amongst teams participating in 2023 edition

Rally an open invitation for adventurous women to take their competitive spirit on a thrilling experience

Jeddah: The second edition of Rally Jameel, the region’s first-ever women’s only navigational rally, receives applications from over 70 teams from around the world – more than double the previous year.

Registrations opened for the second edition earlier last month. Participants from more than 16 nationalities have applied to compete in this year’s adventure which is set to take place from March 7th – 11th, 2023. The women’s only rally attracts participation from around the world, including USA, UK, Spain, Poland, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Italy, France, Syria, Oman, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, and Algeria. The list of countries participating cements the rally’s international status.

This year’s rally will also see the return of its first champions including Swedish professional rally driver and 1st place winner Annie Seel, Eleanor Coker from the USA and Saudi’s own Maha Al-Hamali, who came in 3rd despite it being her first time competing in a rally.

“We are proud, and very much delighted to see that the number of women who registered during the first 10 days doubled this year. This is a testament of the rally’s appeal and the hunger women around the world have for competitive sports that require finesse and skill” said Munir Khoja, Managing Director, Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors. “With 4 days remaining, we invite all women who have a passion for adventure, are great drivers and willing to challenge themselves - to submit their application as soon as possible. Spaces are limited, interest is high, and the experience is one of a kind.”

This year’s route has been extended to 1,600 km, passing through some of the Kingdom’s most diverse and breathtaking terrains. The route of the rally will start in Saudi Arabia’s most acclaimed landmark ALULA. Teams will drive through a striking course on their way to Hail, ending the 3-day ride in AlQassim. A journey that traverses through the Kingdom’s untouched, barely discovered, and stunning areas by all measures.

Annie Seel, winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel said “Last year I did not know what to expect as it was my first time participating in a rally that challenged my navigational and precision driving skills. Winning was not easy even though I’m an experienced rally driver, which is why I’m back this year. I look forward to re-joining the rally’s all-woman spirit.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2022, this women’s only rally is underpinned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030; the diversification program to empower women and the quality of life program by integrating sports into the lives of people in the Kingdom.

Maha Al-Hamali, 3rd place winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel commented “I’m very excited to participate yet again in this Rally. Last year, I competed professionally for the first time and took third place. I could not believe it! My participation in Rally Jameel gave me the chance to discover my passion for motorsports and helped me break into the world of rally driving. I look forward to raising the Saudi flag once again! For any woman who is thinking twice about taking part in this rally, if you are an adept driver, take that step. By the end of the rally, you'll feel like a different person.”

Rally Jameel, which is initiated by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bakhashab Motorsports, is the latest world-class motorsport event to be hosted in Saudi Arabia as it is sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and supported by the FIA, through their Women in Motorsport (WIMC) program.

