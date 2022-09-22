Manama, Bahrain - Andra Public Relations; a Bahrain-based Public Relations firm with a primary focus on finance, technology and specialized sectors officially launched their FinTech Series spin-off session titled ‘Entrepreneurial Minds last week, hosting 60+ individuals, including students, working professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The first Entrepreneurial Minds event titled ‘Platforms for the Next Generation’ was in strategic partnership with INJAZ, and hosted by Knowledge Partner; the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

The panel welcomed Salman Alarayedh; Chief Executive Officer at Savur, Bader Al Madaifa and Wasan Yousif; Co-Founders at 5osh Fkra, and Mohammed Ahmed; Founder and CEO at 7amdaan.io. The session was moderated by Fatema Ebrahim, CEO of Andra Public Relations.

Attendees gained valuable insight into the realm of entrepreneurship, key challenges, breakthroughs from Bahrain’s leading platform founders during a panel discussion. Post the event, exclusive announcements and offers were presented exclusively to attendees to further encourage collaboration and support within the startup ecosystem.

Fatema Ebrahim, CEO at Andra Public Relations, commented, “We were thrilled with the turnout of our very first FinTech series spin-off event, Entrepreneurial Minds. We know that Bahrain has some outstanding platforms, and we wanted to host an event that would promote these talents while also providing an enlightening and educational environment for individuals who utilize these platforms and look up to their founders. I would also like to thank the BIBF for being knowledge partners of the event, as well as INJAZ Bahrain for their strategic partnership. We look forward to hosting more engaging events under our FinTech Series, and highlighting Bahrain’s thriving sectors.”

