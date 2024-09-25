The event is much more than a venue for young Emiratis to sharpen their skills, gain inspiration and guidance, or explore opportunities

Extremely popular with the new generation of young and ambitious Emiratis, Tawdheef x Zaheb is the single largest event of its kind, having consistently served as a fillip to the UAE's visionary Emiratisation program.

Tawdheef x Zaheb is designed as an immersive event, it has deployed the latest digital technologies to enable them to virtually experience new and emerging career paths.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The eagerly awaited 2024 edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE’s premier Emiratisation event, will be held at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, from November 19th to 21st.

Activities and venues at Tawdheef x Zaheb include career counselling services, mock interview sessions, and a guided tour of the exhibition floor. There will be a professional headshot booth and challenging careers-based contests offering visitors a chance to win exciting prizes even as they gain new insights. The highlights of the event include a series of Exclusive Skill-Building Workshops led by seasoned pros, where visitors can gain practical knowledge and actionable strategies on everything from resume writing to negotiation skills; Motivational Speaker Sessions, where industry leaders across sectors share their valuable insights and personal success trajectories, offering actionable advice on everything from career growth to achieving work-life balance; and Keynote Circle, a series of groundbreaking discussions on crucial regulatory and policy matters related to the future of education and employment in the UAE.

This year, the organisers have set up a specially designed Speedy Knowledge Hub, expected to be a crowd favourite. This venue will feature 20-minute educational sessions where the focus is on rapidly upgrading participants’ skills for navigating the competitive job market. Attendees will get certified in a range of career enhancement skills, including standout CVs and cover letters, leveraging AI tools, trending job search techniques, mastering interviews, understanding recruiter preferences, and networking on social media.

With the number of participating companies, organizations, and job opportunities available increasing each year, Tawdheef x Zaheb continues to grow in both scale and prestige. The 2024 edition of the event has received notable support from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscoring its role as a strategic partner for the UAE government’s ambitious Emiratisation programme. This year's event will showcase an impressive roster of exhibitors that include such well-regarded names as the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Etisalat e&, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), TRANSCO - Abu Dhabi Transmission & Dispatch Company, the Department of Finance, NMC, Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), and the Embassy of Sweden. Debutant participants at this year’s Tawdheef x Zaheb include globally prominent Swedish companies such as IKEA, Saab and Assa Abloy, whose presence will further enhance the exhibition's appeal.

Sessions featuring practical skill development and advice from industry insiders on finding the right career and suitable employers have always been the primary appeal of Tawdheef x Zaheb, especially when it comes to the younger visitors. This year will be no different on this count, with a number of exciting guided sessions on various topics, such as Resume Mastery, where freshers and experienced visitors alike are trained in crafting resumes that make for a compelling professional narrative; The Art of Effective Job Hunting, offering a masterclass on strategies for finding and landing your ideal job; Ace the Audition, which will equip participants with crucial tips and techniques to excel in job interviews; and Brand YOU, which is all about building and leverage one’s personal brand for career success. The session that is anticipated to be the biggest crowd-puller this year is Future Trends in the Job Market, where experts will guide participants as they explore the latest digital tools and platforms that are shaping the future of work, and learn how to stay ahead in the evolving job market through smart and effective use of technology.

In addition to these sessions, Tawdheef x Zaheb will also feature a host of insightful panel discussions and talks on various topics of vital importance; these include Emiratisation Efforts, where participants will discuss the strategies and challenges in the nationalisation of employment and review the progress made so far, with the purpose of outlining the future workforce in the UAE; Education Excellence will explore the latest trends and data in education and skill development specifically for Emiratis, and how these can in turn accelerate the UAE government’s visionary Emiratisation initiative; Dynamic Labour Market Trends will analyse the shifting trends in the labour market and their implications for Emiratisation efforts, focusing on how Emiratis can continue to adapt to these changes; Diversity Empowerment will explore strategies for enhancing diversity and inclusion within organisations, with a special focus on integrating Emirati women into the workforce.

As Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, the organiser of Tawdheef x Zaheb states, “We have designed Tawdheef x Zaheb to be much, much more than a career fair that merely seeks to connect jobseekers with potential employers. Here, you will get an inside view of the most exciting and rewarding career paths that are presently opening up, along with a chance to be guided and mentored by some of the best regarded names in every field. While focused on career and employment, the event also goes beyond these aspects to address and facilitate discussion on matters of vital national importance, and the very future of the UAE as a destination of choice for futuristic industries and sectors.”

Visitors planning to attend the event can register for free by logging on to the Tawdheef x Zaheb webpage: https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/

-Ends-

About Tawdheef x Zaheb

Online registrations are now open for Tawdheef x Zaheb, which is free-to-attend for UAE nationals. Steadily growing in popularity over 17 editions, Tawdheef x Zaheb will take place at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, between November 19-21, 2024. Widely recognised as the leading event in the UAE’S Emiratisation Calendar, the event has proven to be especially popular with young Emirati students and graduates, apart from experienced professionals looking to upgrade their skills or switch to alternative careers.

In line with the UAE's Vision 2030, Tawdheef x Zaheb is committed to supporting the career development of Emiratis and boosting their numbers in the workforce. We encourage public and private companies in the UAE to take advantage of the resources available at Tawdheef x Zaheb to further develop their Emiratisation plans.

For more information and pre-event interviews, please reach out to Lina at: lina@yondandbeyond.com

Read more about Tawdheef x Zaheb at: https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/