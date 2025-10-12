Kuwait City – The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait (ABCK-AmCham Kuwait) successfully hosted its “Back to Business” Annual General Meeting, bringing together members, U.S. Embassy representatives, and strategic partners for an evening of networking, collaboration, and engagement.

The event featured welcoming remarks from Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, highlighting the Chamber’s growing membership, upcoming programs, and ongoing efforts to support U.S.–Kuwait trade and private sector development. Arezou Harraf, Vice-Chair and Chair of the Strategic & Policy Committee, shared insights on strategic initiatives and partnerships across sectors including SMEs, healthcare, finance, sustainability, and inclusion. Paola de la Roche, Executive Director, provided an overview of the Chamber’s responsible financial stewardship, ensuring continued value for members.

Attendees were also introduced to AmCham’s committees and focus groups, which bring together industry leaders to discuss sector-specific challenges and opportunities. The evening concluded with remarks from Mr. Steven Butler, Chargé d’affaires in the U.S. Embassy Kuwait, reaffirming the strong collaboration between the U.S. Embassy and AmCham Kuwait.

To close the evening, a raffle added an element of fun and excitement. Prizes generously provided by AmCham partners included dining vouchers from Best Al Yousifi, and Crowne Plaza Farwaniya, which offered vouchers for two at both Al Noukhaza Restaurant and Al Shabestan Restaurant. Holiday Inn Salmiya contributed a Friday Brunch for two at Al Diwan Restaurant, a one-day weekend pass for two at EDGE 24Hr Fitness, and an Egyptian Night experience for two at Al Diwan All-Day Restaurant. Hyatt Regency Kuwait provided a Junior Suite stay for two with breakfast, along with two themed-night vouchers for two each. UTC offered kitchen appliances including a hand mixer, jug blender, digital kitchen scale, electric kettle, and food processor. Finally, Mr. Ayman Sawires, General Manager for IFA International Travel & Tourism, presented the last draw of the evening, an roundtrip economy-class travel ticket to the USA.

AmCham Kuwait would like to especially thank its travel and tourism partner, IFA International Travel & Tourism, for their generous support, including presenting the final raffle draw: a roundtrip economy-class travel ticket to the USA.

AmCham Kuwait continues to foster connections, advocate for the private sector, and provide members with practical opportunities to grow professionally while strengthening U.S.–Kuwait trade relations.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait

A non-profit organization operating since 1985, composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in Kuwait. For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow @abck1985 on social media.