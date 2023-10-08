Tailored seller tools and services will enable Saudi businesses to reach millions of customers on Amazon.sa, especially during busy shopping events like the White Friday sale

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Amazon Saudi Arabia recently hosted its annual Seller Summit in Riyadh, showcasing a suite of cutting-edge tools and services designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Saudi Arabia. These innovations are tailored to help SMBs reach millions of online customers and drive accelerated business growth, just in time for the busy end-of-year shopping season, with the White Friday sale, the biggest sale of the year on Amazon.sa, around the corner.

The event brought together hundreds of Saudi sellers for immersive master classes to test and explore Amazon’s diverse solutions that simplify the selling partner journey from product listing, advertising and brand building, to shipping and fulfillment. To further accelerate the growth of local sellers, Amazon showcased its enhanced Arabic mobile seller app, making it more accessible and convenient for local businesses to manage their online stores from anywhere, in their language of choice.

Participants at the Saudi Seller Summit heard directly from senior leaders and subject matter experts about leveraging Amazon’s latest capabilities to reach more customers, meet growth goals and drive success.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa said, “At Amazon, our selling partners are a fundamental part of our customer-centric model, helping us offer what customers want – vast selection of millions of products across over 30 categories, at great prices. We also recognize the contribution of local businesses and SMBs to a country’s economic growth, diversification and job creation. Our annual Saudi Seller Summit delivers tailored solutions that address the needs of Saudi sellers, who are eager to be a part of the Kingdom’s Vision towards a digital economy.”

The Saudi Seller Summit celebrated the growth and success of sixteen independent selling partners who excelled over the past year. Award winners were recognized for their performance related to customer satisfaction, delivery speed, and use of Amazon seller tools, among other categories.

Karim Ghandour, Head of Marketplace for Amazon Saudi Arabia said, “We continue to work closely with our local selling partners to empower them for success through operational and strategic recommendations leveraging our local market expertise. The Saudi Seller Summit is organized every year ahead of the White Friday sale to ensure our selling partners are equipped to maximize their success such as boosting sales and acquiring new customers, during Saudi Arabia’s busiest shopping season. Our end-to-end advertising, brand-building and account management tools, supported by our shipping and fulfillment capabilities make it easier for our selling partners to reach millions of customers on Amazon.sa.

In addition to learning from Amazon experts, Saudi Arabia’s SMBs also had the opportunity to network among peers, exchange knowledge and share success stories.

Nabegh Alzaiter, an independent selling partner on Amazon.sa said, "I look forward to Amazon’s Seller Summit every year not only to hear from Amazon, but also to connect with the Saudi seller community and celebrate our collective success. Moreover, the solutions that are showcased each year demonstrate just how closely Amazon is listening to its selling partners and how committed the company is to solving for our unique challenges."

Since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020, the company has continued to invest in Saudi Arabia’s growing SMB sector, providing logistics support, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers get started, build their brands, and leverage Amazon’s scale to reach more customers. This year, the company launched Global Registration, a service that opens doors for Saudi sellers, connecting them with hundreds of millions of customers worldwide through a single registration, expanding horizons and boosting revenue potential. Globally, Amazon continues to work with millions of sellers as they continue to be an integral part of the customer offering.

About Amazon:

