Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almarai Company organize, Monday January 15, 2024, its first Clinical Nutrition Symposium for elderly people in Riyadh within the presence of Almarai's CEO Abdullah Albadr and several officials from relevant government agencies, in addition to doctors and therapeutic nutrition specialists internationally, regionally, and locally.

This conference is also one of the company’s initiatives aimed at increasing awareness among a large segment of doctors and therapeutic nutritionists and informing them of the latest medical studies in this vital field.

“Almarai has always believed in the transformative power of clinical nutrition. Almarai's First Clinical Nutrition Symposium for elderly people is more than an occasion; it is proof of our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare, improving people's lives, and expanding our contribution to the Kingdom's food security efforts in line with Vision 2030.” Abdullah Albadr said.

“Almarai invested one billion Saudi riyals in establishing a factory that includes the latest devices, equipment, technologies and a product development centre in line with the latest quality standards - it is the only facility in the Middle East region specialized in the production of therapeutic nutrition products and infant formula, and this investment is not only financial; It is an investment in the health and well-being of future generations.” Albadr added.

It is worth mentioning that Almarai is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the largest food and beverage producer and distributor in the Middle East, with several ample food and beverage production plants in the Middle East region, including eight factories in the Kingdom. In contrast, the rest of the factories are distributed in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan.

