Lee also broke 36-hole record yesterday and finished bogey-free tournament with 29 birdies

Team event-winning captain Carlota Ciganda finished second on 21-under-par

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alison Lee capped off her record-breaking Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund – Riyadh campaign in style this afternoon, sealing victory in the individual format with an astonishing 29-under-par through 54 holes – another record to accompany her many accomplishments this weekend.

Having smashed the Ladies European Tour (LET) 36-hole scoring record yesterday with a historic 22-under, the American was perfectly positioned to seal a second LET title at Riyadh Golf Club with a six-shot lead overnight.

While Carlota Ciganda put the pressure on and reduced the deficit to three strokes on the front nine, Lee produced a similar level of form that had seen her top the leaderboard since the tournament began.

Her overall game was outstanding once again and her approach shots and putting were especially impressive. With a final round seven-under-par, Lee finished eight strokes in front to win the 2023 series finale and first-ever professional golf tournament in the Saudi capital.

“I’ve played some really good golf this week and putted even better,” she said. “I hit almost every green, gave myself plenty of birdie opportunities, and made a lot of them count with aggressive, confident play. I had a lot of fun out there and I’m delighted with the win because any tournament is difficult to win – there are so many great players out there and all of them can produce great golf.

“Carlota’s a great competitor. She made a really great eagle and then a birdie to bring it to within three. I was well aware of the challenge, but like I say, I felt really confident with my own game. I made some birdies of my own early on and that set the tone for the rest of the day and helped me to get the job done.”

For Lee, her performance this weekend has seen her name etched in the sport’s history books. She eclipsed the 36-hole and 54-hole scoring records on the LET, as well as equalling the tournament low score at 29-under-par, a record that was previously set over 72-holes. Earlier in the week, she also equalled the LET’s records for most consecutive birdies on Friday, with eight, and matched the 18-hole scoring record with 11-under-par.

Overall, Lee also made 29 birdies at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh and all three of her scorecards were bogey-free. Her performance saw her add to her maiden tour win – the individual event at Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande in 2021 – and she was keen to praise those who made this week possible.

“Thank you Golf Saudi, Aramco, and the Public Investment Fund for staging this event. I love coming here and playing in these events,” she added. “I also want to thank Riyadh Golf Club. A lot had to be done to get the course ready and everyone involved did a tremendous job. I’ve been made to feel really welcome and I’d love to return and compete here again.”

As for Ciganda, the Spaniard carded a final round 67 to finish in second place on 21-under-par. While Lee’s overnight lead ultimately proved unassailable, the world No. 33 has nevertheless had a memorable weekend in Riyadh, where she captained her team to a three-stroke 43-under-par victory in the team event.

“If you’d told me at the beginning of the week that I’d finish on 21-under, I’d have taken that,” she said. “The conditions have been great here in Riyadh. There was no wind on the first two days but you still have to play well and score. It’s been an amazing weekend and I’m happy to finish second on the back of a great day yesterday.”

Commenting on Lee’s performance, she was full of praise for the American, adding: “When someone plays like that, you just have to say congratulations and well done. Alison has matched something that’s only ever been done over 72 holes on the LET before. She was amazing out there.”

This year’s Aramco Team Series presented by PIF visited Singapore, Florida, London, and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh. Like always, the innovative series’ unique dual format, a four-person team tournament alongside a simultaneous individual event, welcomed many of the world’s best players while reaching out to inspire audiences far and wide.

News and information on the 2024 series will be announced in due course and fans can keep updated on the Aramco Team Series website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Luke Lambourne - Performance54

luke.lambourne@performance54.com

About the Aramco Team Series Events

The Aramco Team Series events are both unique and historic and epitomize Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors in female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe. The five Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sports and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and Saudi Ladies Team International.

The Aramco Team Series is the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour. Taking place across three continents, the tournaments will see the world’s best players team up with amateur golfers to compete for $1 million in prize funds. Using a unique draft system, team captains will pick one pro teammate, before being allocated a third via a random draw. Completing each team will be one amateur golfer. As well as competing for the team trophy, the professionals will also vie for an individual title, offering Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and will be part of the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main team competition. Prize money for the winning team is split between its three professional members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grass roots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.

Twitter: @Golf_Saudi

Instagram: @Golf_Saudi

Facebook: @GolfSaudi

About Saudi Golf Federation

The Saudi Golf Federation is dedicated to promoting and sponsoring the sport of golf, aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. With its headquarters in Riyadh, the federation actively develops organizational and educational strategies to encourage Saudi nationals’ involvement in golf, demonstrating its commitment to fostering the sport's growth and expanding its participant base across the country.

Twitter: @SaudiGF_

Instagram:@SaudiGF_

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. Aramco’s aim is to continue its long and proven track record, contributing multiple streams of value to its many stakeholders, while maintaining its reputation as a reliable supplier of energy to the world. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This partnership with Aramco comes as part of the company’s efforts in female empowerment by providing an exciting new platform through which women can excel in this global sport, while also inspiring the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and achieve their potential.

About the Ladies European Tour

The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realise their potential through the game of golf.

At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams and lead by example.

Our diverse and multicultural membership of 421 professional golfers represents as many as 38 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe. We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as a responsible, committed and respectful partner.

Inspiring – our players are inspiring role models to follow and encourage others to pursue their own dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about the money or the glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognise the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2023 marks the 45th season of golf tournaments since the professional tour was founded in 1978 and the fourth edition of the Race to Costa Del Sol. This year’s schedule includes 30 events in 21 different countries and a record-breaking prize fund of €35 million.

The LET Access Series is the official development tour of the LET, formed to give players an opportunity to compete and progress onto the LET and achieve their dreams in professional golf.