Al Mazunah Free Zone, managed and operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn,” organised the ‘Investment and Entrepreneurship Forum’ in collaboration with the SMEs Development Authority, under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Saif bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Wali of Al Mazyunah.

The forum aimed to spotlight diverse investment opportunities in the free zone while highlighting the incentives and support programmes offered to investors and business owners through relevant bodies. Key participants included representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Development Bank, and Entrepreneurship and Incubation Centre. The forum also featured handicrafts exhibition and included the signing of an agreement between Al Mazunah Free Zone and United Projects Group for the management and operation of the water station in the free zone.

In his opening remarks, Eng. Ahmed Al Kasbi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, emphasised on Madayn’s strategic role in enhancing economic growth and attracting investments to the free zone, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and thereby supporting economic diversification and entrepreneurship.

Moreover, Eng. Abubaker Al Harizi shared the vision of Al Mazunah Free Zone, which aims to position the free zone as a competitive economic hub that attracts and nurtures both local and international investments. Al Harizi also outlined the targeted sectors within the free zone, including logistics, land port, automotive related services, and both light and heavy industries, emphasising that the zone offers a range of attractive incentives for investors.

On his part, Salim Al Shehri, Director of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in the wilayat of Al Mazyunah, stressed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the business environment in the Sultanate, while highlighting recent initiatives aimed at simplifying procedures for business owners and supporting trade, investment and exports.

Additionally, Mohamed Al Shehri from the SMEs Development Authority in Dhofar governorate, elaborated on the Authority’s Al Azm lending portfolio, explaining that the programme is designed to contribute to the In-Country Value and support a diverse array of projects including industrial and service projects, incubated businesses, business accelerators, among others.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Hatmi, Salalah Branch Manager at Development Bank, delivered an informative presentation on the bank’s financing services, including those designed to support the establishment of new projects or the development of existing ones in sectors that offer significant value and contribute to the national economy’s growth.

Finally, researcher Mahfoudh Zaabnoot highlighted that attracting foreign investment not only fosters valuable partnerships but also enhances communication between service providers and local businesses, creating a more integrated business ecosystem.