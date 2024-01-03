AJMAN, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), in collaboration with Endurance Sports Service, is pleased to declare the successful occurrence of the Ajman Half Marathon by Saudi German Hospital, Ajman on December 31, 2023, at the picturesque Ajman Safia Park. With the involvement of 1,200 racers, the event represents a noteworthy advancement in fostering a culture of health and fitness within the Ajman community.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed satisfaction with the event, highlighting its alignment with the overarching goals outlined in Ajman Vision 2030. He emphasized the crucial role of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle within society. Alhashmi further emphasized the department's commitment to fostering collaboration among diverse sporting events and promoting the distinctive tourist attractions within the emirate. He elaborated on these efforts being evident in the dynamic annual agenda, which encompasses a diverse range of events aimed at facilitating cultural exchange and nurturing strategic partnerships.

The Ajman Half Marathon featured diverse race categories catering to various age groups and fitness levels. The 5 KM and 10 KM categories provided a balanced mix of distance and intensity for participants aged 14 years and above, while the 2.8 KM category encouraged younger participants aged 8 years and above to engage in the spirit of the event and develop a love for physical activity from an early age.

Competitors showcased fierce determination, vying for a total prize pool of AED 25,000. The winners were celebrated for their outstanding achievements, fostering a healthy spirit of competition and camaraderie.

The success of the Ajman Half Marathon was made possible by the invaluable support of esteemed sponsors, including Golden Sponsor Saudi German Hospital Ajman, whose commitment to health and wellness resonated with the event's spirit. Hydration Sponsor Gulfa played a vital role in ensuring participant well-being throughout the race. Additional support from Ajman Police GHQ, Ajman Municipality and Planning, Infinity Fitness Club, Zayed Knights Team, and Majed Studio Art Production significantly contributed to the overall success of the event.

The Ajman Half Marathon not only underscored the city's dedication to sports and well-being but also provided a platform for community engagement and unity. The event stands as a testament to the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's commitment to fostering a vibrant and healthy community.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

