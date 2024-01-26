Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), the second edition of the Ajman Motor Festival 2023-2024 is set to captivate enthusiasts at Ajman City Centre from January 27 to 28, 2024. The festival promises a spectacular showcase of modified and classic cars, along with captivating motorcycle shows.



This distinctive event, conducted in collaboration with the UAE Cars Club and Ajman Police, is dedicated to promoting sports and social activities in the Emirate of Ajman.



His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasized the vital role played by such events, stating, "The growing public interest in the Ajman Motors Festival reflects the remarkable progress achieved by the emirate in meeting the diverse interests and aspirations of society. The success is a testament to the constructive cooperation between the public and private sectors, organized in a coordinated and integrated manner to support the development process of the Emirate of Ajman and fulfill its future vision."



Since its launch in 2023, the festival has seen immense success. Its inaugural activities took place at the Ajman Police Shooting and Sports Club, featuring a variety of modified cars and motorcycles in collaboration with the UAE Cars Club. Notably, luxury and tourist police patrols added a distinctive and attractive character to the event.



Expanding its footprint to Ajman Marina, the festival introduced a diverse regional flavor with various activities, enriching the visitors' experience in exploring the culture of collecting modified cars in the United Arab Emirates.



The festival stands out for organizing major events across various tourist and vital sites in the Emirate of Ajman, providing a unique opportunity for the public to enjoy various entertainment activities and quality family time. It also serves as an ideal occasion for local and international automotive companies to showcase their products, opening broad investment and commercial horizons.



Continuing its successful journey, the upcoming festival will be hosted at Ajman City Centre from January 27 to January 28, 2024, running from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event promises to showcase an array of modified and classic cars and motorcycles.



Distinguished by noticeable modifications and improvements, the participating cars attract the attention of enthusiasts, featuring professional paintwork, advanced sound systems, and unique interior designs.



The festival embraces a variety of car categories, including modified saloons, SUVs, and sports cars. In a departure from other events, the Ajman Motor Festival does not impose specific conditions on participating modified cars, ensuring inclusivity and delivering a diverse and engaging experience for fans of modified cars and bikes.



Attracting diverse age groups, with a particular focus on young car enthusiasts, the family-friendly atmosphere encourages families and children to explore the intricacies of modified cars and bikes.



Running until the end of March 2024, the Ajman Motor Festival serves not only as a platform for enthusiasts to showcase their unique modifications but also emphasizes the importance of road safety and compliance with traffic laws. With the support of Ajman Police, the festival aims to deliver crucial messages about traffic safety and responsible driving to a wide and diverse audience.



As the festival continues at Ajman City Centre, attendees can anticipate an immersive experience, filled with the roar of engines, the allure of modifications, and the excitement of unique automotive innovations. The Ajman Motor Festival stands as a testament to the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's commitment to enhancing community engagement, promoting tourism, and creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

