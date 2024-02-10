Ajman, UAE – The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 57th International Fitness and Bodybuilding - IFBB ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS in 2026, a move aimed at fortifying its standing as a premier sports tourism destination. The announcement was made today at a press conference held at the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club.

His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), presided over the press conference alongside key figures such as His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif al-Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, Dr. Rafael Santoga, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding, and Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim, President of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federation, among others.

The Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, organized and sponsored by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, will serve as a unique opportunity for Ajman to showcase its diversity and appeal as a sports tourism hub. The tournament is scheduled to take place in May 2026, further solidifying Ajman's reputation as a host of prominent international sporting events.

In addition to the main competition, the event will feature side activities that offer visitors a chance to experience the local culture and heritage of Ajman. These include folk arts, traditional cuisine, and artistic performances, enriching the overall visitor experience.

Ajman also plans to enhance its tourism services in preparation for the 2026 Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. A range of offerings, from accommodation facilities to shopping and entertainment experiences, will be tailored to meet the expectations of guests. Through these initiatives, Ajman aims to reinforce its status as a comprehensive tourist destination, seamlessly blending sports, heritage, and exceptional experiences.

His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD expressed, “Hosting the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in 2026 is a groundbreaking strategic move that underscores Ajman's commitment to advancing as a premier sports tourism destination, aligning with our future vision for comprehensive development.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif al-Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, affirmed, “We are dedicated to delivering the 2026 Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship with a high level of organization and professionalism, prioritizing the satisfaction of all participants and ensuring a unique and excellent experience.”

Dr. Rafael Santoga, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding, stated, “The Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships present a wonderful opportunity for sports interaction and cultural exchange. We eagerly anticipate a successful partnership with Ajman to achieve success in this endeavor.”

Director General Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi emphasized, “Hosting the 2026 Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships underscores Ajman's commitment to attracting international sporting events, enhancing its position as a tourist and sports destination, and drawing global attention. We are proud to sponsor and organize this event, which is set to boost the local economy and increase hotel occupancy, bringing together players from 26 countries.”

Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim, President of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federation, added, “Ajman’s hosting of this major event reflects dedication to promoting the sport of bodybuilding in the region. We will strive to make this event unique and a positive addition to sports tourism in the region.”

It is worth noting that in the previous year, in collaboration with the Body Building and Fitness Federation, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development organized the third edition of the “Ajman International Body Building Championship,” where over 200 athletes from various nations participated in 46 categories at the Ajman Cultural Center.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

