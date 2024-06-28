H.E. Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqer Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participated in the activities of the "2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit", which was held in the state of Maryland, USA, with the participation of more than 4,000 participants representing a large group of countries around the world. This summit aimed to discuss the latest investment trends and available opportunities in the fields of technology and AI.

Ajman Chamber participated as a part of the UAE delegation under the umbrella of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) from June 23 to June 26, 2024, to promote the investment opportunities in Ajman and develop a renewed global economic network that supports the development of the Emirate's economy and increases its investments, and to identify the most prominent investment opportunities available globally and explore mechanisms for partnership and cooperation with the participating countries and entities.

H.E Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi emphasized that this summit focused on opportunities for cooperation and investment in various specialized fields, including technology services, AI, product development, advanced industries, education, renewable energy, and other areas that rely on technological applications. He commended the summit for providing a global platform to explore cooperation and partnership opportunities and exchange experiences, particularly with the participation of many officials from government entities and representatives of major companies and private sector institutions from the US and many other countries around the world.

Al Nuaimi stated that the participation of the Ajman Chamber in the "2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit" reflects Ajman's commitment to strengthening its international relations and attracting foreign direct investments that contribute to enhancing the local economy by highlighting the unique advantages and attributes possessed by Ajman.

Al Nuaimi explained that this summit included a series of specialized sessions and workshops to develop the volume of mutual investments and promote the available opportunities between the participating countries and entities. It also directly contributed to supporting learning and communication opportunities, exchanging experiences, and reviewing best practices.

He added, "Ajman Chamber was keen to meet a wide range of officials from the US government entities and business owners to discuss cooperation and partnership opportunities and to increase the volume of trade exchange with Ajman in particular. The importance of holding bilateral meetings between business owners from both countries and the necessity of participating in specialized exhibitions and events in the future was emphasized, especially since statistical reports indicate the availability of promising opportunities to develop the volume of trade between Ajman and the US and increase the volume of direct investments."